Ashley Iaconetti And Jared Haibon Got Engaged Where It All Began

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a relationship covered in many layers. The two met on Bachelor in Paradise, and while she was immediately smitten with him, it wasn’t love at first sight for him. After a few years of building a friendship and seeing other people, Iaconetti and Haibon decided to give their relationship a shot. They announced they were together last month, and fans knew that something more was in store for the pair.

According to People, Jared Haibon proposed to Ashley Ianconetti yesterday. The two are currently in Mexico filming the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Becoming engaged where it all began three years ago is a moment to remember, and something Bachelor Nation fans are already buzzing about. As spoilers begin to leak, Iaconetti and Haibon will be busy planning their lives together. The proposal happened on the beach, a spot that was perfect for the couple.

When they went public with their relationship last month, there was speculation that an engagement was in the cards. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have known each other for three years and have spent a lot of time together since meeting on Bachelor in Paradise. Her feelings never really changed for him, and fans vividly remember all of the tears she shed over him. Haibon finally realized his feelings for her when she was dating Kevin Wendt after the Winter Games spinoff was filmed. Iaconetti was unavailable for the first time and that woke Jared up.

And he smells good too. A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on Jun 4, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

The couple has since expressed their love for one another and shared their love story with the world. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti released their journey to love last month when they went public with their relationship. The two have since been sharing adorable photos on social media and expressing how they feel about one another openly. Bachelor Nation has been accepting of the two, especially many of their close friends who seemed to know the two were destined to be together.

Moving forward, Ashley Iaconetti has a wedding to plan. She has loved Jared Haibon since the beginning, and now, she will get that fairytale she has been chasing. The couple has talked about children on several occasions already. With the engagement happening while filming in Bachelor in Paradise, there is hope their wedding could be televised. Iaconetti and Haibon are taking things to the next level and Bachelor Nation is excited to see what will happen next.