Samuel L. Jackson Hints At Captain Marvel Saving Heroes In ‘Avengers 4’

Samuel L. Jackson hasn’t been given the plot for the upcoming Avengers 4 just yet, but he is sharing some predictions for the movie after filming the upcoming Captain Marvel.

In an interview with Vulture last week, the 69-year-old veteran actor, who stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, shares his thoughts about how Captain Marvel will save the day in the upcoming Avengers movie.

“Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know,” he told Vulture. “But I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means.”

After the credits began rolling at the end of the shocking Avengers: Infinity War film, Fury took advantage of his last moments by contacting Captain Marvel with what looked like a pager. Captain Marvel’s backstory will be explained in her standalone movie next March which Fury will have a role in.

The movie will be the first that centers around a female lead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The character is known to have superhuman strength, the ability to fly, and absorb energy that can make her even stronger. Brie Larson, the Academy Award-winning actress who starred in the 2015 film Room, has been cast as Captain Marvel.

According to Jackson, his fellow actor is taking the role very seriously.

“She’s taken this responsibility very seriously: ‘I’ve got to represent not just me, Brie as an actress, but every woman on the planet as a strong woman. This character means so much to the franchise!’ And it’s like, breathe. Just breathe,” Jackson said. “You are who you are and they hired you for a reason, so just do you.”

In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Larson said she wanted to know as little about the movie as possible so that she wouldn’t lie to friends who wanted spoilers. Taking on the role of Captain Marvel, whose real name is Carol Danvers, was not an easy decision for Larson.

Larson said she took her time to decide whether she wanted to join the MCU or not because she did not want it to become a burden in her personal life. The actress revealed that Marvel was patient during her decision-making process and now she is happy that she took on the role.

Captain Marvel is slated to hit theaters in March 2019 while the unknown Avengers 4 title is scheduled for May 2019.