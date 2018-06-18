Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Family Photo With Robert & Newborn Twins For Father’s Day

'DWTS's' Kym shared a sweet message for husband Robert on Father's Day.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Herjavec shared the sweetest family photo with her husband – Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec – and their newborn twins in celebration of Father’s Day on June 17. The star shared the new photo on Instagram, professing her love for her businessman husband in the caption.

“Happy Fathers Day @robert_herjavec,” Kym wrote in the caption of the black and white family photo she shared with her followers over the weekend. “No words can describe how much I love you,” she then added, closing out her caption with a red heart emoji.

The adorable family photo Kym uploaded to her Instagram account showed herself and Robert with a baby on each of their laps. Robert appeared to be holding on to their daughter, Haven, in the snap, while Kym cradled their son, Hudson.

The twosome were sweetly matching as they posed with their parents, both wearing matching white onesies while Haven had a bow tied around her head while being held by her dad.

The photo has already received more than 25,000 likes on the social media site ever since Kym uploaded it to celebrate her husband on Father’s Day, which was June 17.

While the twins mark Kym’s first children, Robert is already dad to three kids from his previous marriage to ex-wife Diane Plese.

The former couple were married for 26 years between 1990 and 2016 but announced their separation in July 2014. They’re parents to Skye, Caprice, and Brendan Herjavec.

Though Robert is yet to commemorate Father’s Day this year with a photo on his own Instagram page, the latest glimpse at little Haven and Hudson comes shortly after Kym shared a video to the social media site revealing how she’s incorporating her twins into her workout as she continues to get back into shape following her pregnancy.

Inquisitr reported that the dancer shared a clip of herself with a baby in each arm last week, holding on tightly to her son and daughter as she lunged backward from side to side while she revealed in the caption that she was working hard on her post-baby body. Herjavec jokingly called the move the “#babycurtsy.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

As People reported at the time, Kym and Robert welcomed their twins into the world in April.

Though they didn’t confirm the babies names right away, the Shark Tank star later confirmed on Instagram that they’d chosen the names Hudson and Haven for their fraternal twins.

Speaking shortly before welcoming her babies into the world, Kym told Entertainment Tonight that she’d been getting some mothering advice from her fellow Dancing with the Stars pros, particularly from Peta Murgatroyd, who is mom to her son with fellow DWTS star Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 1-year-old Shai.

“She’s been giving me some great advice [on] how she was through her pregnancy and what to expect,” Herjavec said of Murgatroyd at the time. “I mean, she’s incredible. I can’t believe she went back to being a [DWTS] pro on the show — I think when the baby was like two months old.”

Kym and Robert first met on Season 20 of the ABC competition show in 2015 when they were partnered up together. They then got married a year later in 2016.