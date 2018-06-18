Khloe Kardashian Gets Sweet ‘Welcome Home’ From Kylie Jenner, Tristan Completely Left Out

Kylie left Tristan Thompson out of the sweet welcome home gift to Khloe and baby True.

Kylie Jenner is apparently done being silent on her opinion regarding Tristan Thompson cheating on the mother of his child while she was pregnant.

As those who follow the Kardashians know, Khloe made the decision to move to Cleveland and live with Tristan prior to the birth of their baby girl True. Just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby girl, news broke that Tristan had cheated on Kardashian while she was carrying his child. As Inquisitr reported yesterday, Khloe and baby True recently returned home to L.A. with papa Tristan in tow.

While the cheating scandal drama has appeared to have died down, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been very open about their thoughts and opinions regarding Khloe’s decision to stay with Tristan after he cheated on her while carrying his baby. According to In Touch Weekly, Kylie Jenner was never very vocal about her thoughts on the whole cheating scandal.

While Kylie continued to post a slew of steamy selfies and personal updates on social media, she didn’t appear to have much to say about Tristan cheating on Khloe. This, however, didn’t mean she didn’t have an opinion on the issue.

In fact, Kylie made her opinion on the cheating scandal very clear when she seized an opportunity to offer Khloe and baby True a sweet welcome home from her and her 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster while taking a snub at Thompson at the very same time.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

When Khloe returned home with baby True and father Tristan, Kylie had a display of pink and white balloons waiting for her. The balloon arrangement came with some sweet words welcoming Khloe and True home, with absolutely no mention to Tristan. Making it clear that Kylie and her daughter Stormi did not welcome Tristan home the same way other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might.

“Welcome home, Khloe and True…Stormi and Kylie, we love you.”

Prior to this opportunity to take a gentle snub at Thompson for cheating on Khloe, the only thing Kylie had expressed about the whole scandal was a slight fear that her own baby daddy, Travis Scott, would do the same thing.

“Kylie’s really furious that Tristan cheated on Khloé, and she’s nervous and scared Travis might do the same thing to her.”

Unlike Kylie, Kim Kardashian was very open and brutally honest with her opinion of Tristan cheating on her sister. Kim wasted no time snubbing Tristan and unfollowing him on social media.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Kim, however, noted that she would keep things “classy” because one day baby True wouldn’t be a baby anymore. She’d grow up and she’d be able to see all the things people had to say about her daddy and the cheating scandal.