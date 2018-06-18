Khloe Kardashian Gets Sweet ‘Welcome Home’ From Kylie Jenner, Tristan Completely Left Out

Kylie left Tristan Thompson out of the sweet welcome home gift to Khloe and baby True.

Kylie Jenner is apparently done being silent on her opinion regarding Tristan Thompson cheating on the mother of his child while she was pregnant.

As those who follow the Kardashians know, Khloe previously made the decision to move to Cleveland, Ohio, to live with her boyfriend prior to the birth of their baby girl. Just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, news broke that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian while she was carrying his child. As Inquisitr reported yesterday, Khloe and baby True recently returned home to L.A. with papa Tristan in tow.

While the cheating scandal drama has died down, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been fairly open about their thoughts and opinions regarding Khloe’s decision to stay with Tristan after he cheated on her while she was carrying his baby. However, according to InTouch Weekly, Kylie Jenner was never very vocal about her thoughts on the whole cheating scandal — until now.

Kylie seemingly made her opinion on the cheating scandal very clear when she welcomed her older sister and new niece back to California. Kylie surprised Khloe and baby True with a sweet welcome home gift from her and her 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, appearing to snub Thompson at the very same time.

When Khloe returned home with her daughter, Kylie had a display of pink and white balloons waiting for her. The balloon arrangement came with some sweet words welcoming Khloe and True home, with absolutely no mention of Tristan, who was reportedly with them. It appears as though Kylie is not welcoming Tristan home the same way other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might.

“Welcome home, Khloe and True…Stormi and Kylie, we love you,” read the message.

Prior to this maybe-snub, the only thing Kylie had expressed about the whole scandal was a slight fear that her own baby daddy, Travis Scott, would do the same thing.

“Kylie’s really furious that Tristan cheated on Khloé, and she’s nervous and scared Travis might do the same thing to her,” InTouch Weekly reported.

Unlike Kylie, Kim Kardashian was very open and brutally honest with her opinion of Thompson cheating on her sister. Kim wasted no time unfollowing Thompson on social media.

Kim, however, noted that she would keep things “classy” because one day baby True wouldn’t be a baby anymore. She’d grow up and she’d be able to see all the things people had to say about her daddy and the cheating scandal.

“I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because, one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up,” Kim previously said, according to InTouch.