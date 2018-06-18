Adam Levine Gazes Into 4-Month-Old Daughter Gio’s Eyes In First Photo Showing Her Face

Adam's wife Behati shared an adorable Father's Day photo of the shirtless 'The Voice' coach cradling their new daughter.

The Voice coach Adam Levine held his 4-month-old daughter Gio Grace Levine in an adorable first photo showing the baby’s face, which was shared by Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, in celebration of Father’s Day. Entertainment Tonight reports that the star shared a black and white photo of her husband and their newest daughter together on June 17, where Adam could be seen gazing into his child’s eyes.

The black and white photo – which showed Adam shirtless as he cradled his baby girl – came with a sweet caption from Behati, who is also mom to the couple’s first daughter, 1-year-old Dusty Rose Levine.

“My first baby holding OUR second baby…..Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend,” Prinsloo wrote in the caption of her impossibly sweet Father’s Day tribute to The Voice coach. “We love you. Life is better with you.”

The Victoria’s Secret model than continued to share a sweet family message in the caption, posting a message to her own dad on the social media site alongside the sweet father/daughter photo.

“To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what [I] would want in a husband and father one day,” Prinsloo, who gave birth to her and Levine’s second child in February, wrote.

“The way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER,” Gio then told her dad through Behati.

The couple hadn’t previously given fans a full-glimpse at their baby girl prior to the post, having only sharing obstructed photos of the 4-month-old across social media since February.

Behati’s incredibly sweet Father’s Day tribute to the Maroon 5 frontman already has more than 640,000 likes since she uploaded it to the social media site for the holiday on June 17.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Prinsloo’s sweet Father’s Day message to her husband comes shortly after Levine shared an equally sweet message for her in celebration of her birthday in May.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, when his wife celebrated her birthday on May 16, Adam posted a photo of the star blowing a red whistle and wearing what looked like their eldest daughter’s sunglasses while taking a trip on a private jet.

Adam then called his wife a “queen” and a “legend” in the photo’s caption, before telling her in the birthday post, “I love you… with everything I got.”

As Inquisitr also reported earlier this year, Levine has been very open about his plans to have more children with his wife of four years.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam told the daytime talk show host that he thinks being a dad is “the most fun thing on the planet” while joking that he’d have five children with his wife if he could.

“Oh yeah, we want, like, a lot,” he said of his and Behati’s plans to expand their current family of four once again.