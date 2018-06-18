Pete Davidson, Ex-Cazzie David Were ‘On A Break’ When He Fell Hard For Ariana Grande

Shades of 'Friends' Ross and Rachel shadowed the couple's shocking split!

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and writer and comedienne Cazzie David, who dated for two years prior to his falling hard for singer Ariana Grande, were according to TMZ “not necessarily broken up for good” when Davidson’s relationship with Grande began. TMZ quoted sources close to Grande and Davidson that the couple was “on a break.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and the comedian met one year earlier when Grande co-hosted and performed on the long-running comedy sketch series, but their relationship turned serious just this May. The couple hit it off and their friendship quickly turned to love, with Davidson proposing to the singer less than two months after they began dating.

Fans of the television show Friends can attest to the lingo of being “on a break” as the show’s characters of Ross and Rachel, who eventually found lasting love, were apart from one another when Ross cheated on Rachel with a one-night-stand.

David and the SNL star were very serious for two years. The comedian told Entertainment Tonight in an interview in April 2017 that he was “lucky” to have David in his life. David helped Davidson in his struggle towards sobriety, with the comedian citing to ET that his then-girlfriend “was very, very supportive.”

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world. Look how lucky I am,” he told ET. “She’s so smart. She is a very, very wonderful lady.” His ex, who is the daughter of Seinfeld co-creator and SNL guest star Larry David, said that her famous father “100 percent” approved of their relationship.

“He really loves that I’m dating a comedian,” David shared in April. “He loves it because he feels like the only people he can talk to are people who also make jokes. It worked out very well.”

Grande co-starred on the NBC series with Davidson in March of 2016. They were not in a relationship at the time of her guest appearance. Grande was involved with rapper Mac Miller, having dated him for two years.

David found out about the relationship while away in Africa. She quipped in an Instagram post where the gorgeous writer was seen lounging in a truck, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss?” She followed up that post with a dig at Davidson’s engagement to Grande where David was seen with a glass of wine, stating in the photo’s caption, “Came to wine country a person, leaving a human bottle of wine.”