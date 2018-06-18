Pregnant Kenya Moore Poses In A Bikini

The 'RHOA' star wowed on a yacht in a nude bikini.

Pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is enjoying a little rest and relaxation before becoming a mom later this year. Per Celebrity Insider, the reality star revealed how she’s preparing with a little downtime in a new photo posted to Instagram on June 15, where she soaked up the sun on a yacht in a bikini.

The pregnant reality star shared a new photo of herself laying down and sunbathing on the boat while wearing a nude bikini. Kenya was spending some time on what the site claimed was a “private yacht” a few weeks after confirming her pregnancy to the world.

Kenya, who was fresh-faced and makeup free in the picture of herself she shared with her more than 1 million Instagram followers, didn’t show off her bare bump in the bikini, instead focusing the picture on her face and chest as she enjoyed what appeared to be a pre-baby vacation.

Moore captioned her latest bikini snap, “Just baking a little chocolate” with a heart emoji and the hashtags #chocolategirls, #peace, #relaxation, #nostress, #noworries, and #focused.

Fans were clearly loving pregnant Kenya’s bikini display too, as the photo has already received close to 25,000 likes on the social media site since she uploaded it on June 15.

The bikini photo came shortly after the Real Housewives star confirmed that she and her husband, Marc Daly, are expecting their first child together after being very open about their hopes to have children on the Bravo reality show.

People reports that Kenya and Marc officially confirmed the news during the first part of the RHOA Season 10 reunion in April, revealing at the time that she and Marc will officially become parents before the end of the year.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said on the reality series when asked by host Andy Cohen if there was any baby news to share during the special.

“I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place,” Moore added.

Since then, Kenya has been more open about her pregnancy, particularly on social media.

Essence reported that Moore even shared an ultrasound video with her Instagram followers in June, shortly after showing off her baby bump for the first time in a tight white dress on the social media site.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

But while Moore has been sharing her pregnancy with her fans, as Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star hasn’t convinced The Wendy Williams Show host Wendy Williams, who claimed on the talk show earlier this month that she thought Kenya was bluffing about her pregnancy.

Wendy even called the photo in which Moore showed off her bump “a haze” before suggesting that her baby bump was actually just the sign of a large lunch and not a pregnancy.