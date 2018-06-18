Thomas Markle Warned Prince Harry ‘Never Raise Your Hand Against My Daughter’ & Cried At Missing The Wedding

Meghan's father cried when she walked down aisle alone.

Thomas Markle told Good Morning Britain that he regrets that he didn’t walk his daughter down the aisle. In his first interview, Meghan’s father told Piers Morgan that he watched his daughter getting married on television as he was recuperating at a Californian B&B. The 73-year-old had heart surgery days before the royal wedding and could no longer perform his fatherly duties. Daily Mail reports that Markle dished on Prince Harry calling him to ask permission to marry Meghan, asking their forgiveness for staging photos for the paparazzi and what he thinks of Queen Elizabeth.

Days before Prince Harry and his Meghan married on May 19, it was discovered that her father had wanted to make a quick buck with staged photos. In the midst of the uproar that followed, Thomas suddenly had to undergo heart surgery and had to pull out of walking the Duchess of Sussex down the aisle. He said that Meghan sobbed when he gave her the news. Markle told GMB that he was both grateful and jealous that Prince Charles was able to step in at the last minute. He also cried when he watched the wedding of the year from the comfort of his couch, instead of being there in person.

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, spoke EXCLUSIVELY to #GMB about missing his daughter's wedding and much more…https://t.co/a1IZRePXHC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

Although Prince Harry and his father-in-law have never met in person, the Duke of Sussex was traditional in his approach of asking for Meghan’s hand in marriage. Markle revealed that Prince Harry called him and told him of his intentions and wanted his permission to marry his daughter. He told the young prince that he was “lucky” to have his daughter.

“Harry asked for her hand on the phone and I said: ‘You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission.'”

'My daughter has been a Princess since the day she was born.' Read more from Thomas Markle's tell-all interview. https://t.co/iTza6jUSrl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

The award-winning television lighting and photography director admitted on GMB that he staged photographs and that he had apologized to both Harry and Meghan.

“I realized it was a serious mistake. It’s hard to take it back.”

Thomas Markle revealed some of Prince Harry’s political opinions. Apparently the Duke of Sussex is “open” to Brexit and that Trump should be “given a chance.” He also indicated that he hoped to visit London soon, and that he would like to meet with the royal family, including the Queen. Now that his daughter is part of the royal family, it certainly has never been more possible.

‘I look forward to it. I would certainly love to meet the Queen. I’ve had respect for that woman since I was a child. I think she’s one of the most incredible women in the world and I’d love to meet her.’