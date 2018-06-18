Kristen Bell And Alison Brie Wear Black Dresses With See-Through Skirts To The 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Kristen Bell and Alison Brie chose similar outfits for the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Both actresses decided to go for dark and edgy looks, and they both opted to show a little skin. Neither was nominated for an award, but The Good Place star and the GLOW actress did take the stage during the ceremony to present golden popcorn statuettes to their fellow thespians on Saturday night.

As reported by Just Jared, Kristen Bell, 37, and Alison Brie, 35, posed together on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

According to The Daily Mail, Bell wore a long-sleeved little black dress designed by Julien Macdonald to the event. The dress features the designer’s “signature spider knit,” which is covered with metallic gold rings. The net-like dress also has cut-outs on the sides and a completely see-through skirt, so Bell was showing off quite a bit of skin on the red carpet. Both she and Alison Brie picked out dresses with see-through skirts, but the garments underneath them kept their looks rated PG.

Alison Brie’s rocker chic outfit was designed by Sandy Liang. It consisted of a long-sleeved black bodysuit, a skinny black belt, and a sheer, calf-length overlay featuring a white grid design. The brunette wore her long hair up in a high ponytail on top of her head, while Kristen pulled her shorter locks back in a low ponytail.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Both actresses showed off their toned legs by rocking black high heels. Alison sported a pair of chunky open-toe shoes designed by Sophia Webster, and Kristen completed her look with a pair of closed-toe Charlotte Olympia slingback pumps featuring a gold strap just below the ankle.

Alison Brie and Kristen Bell don’t just have an affinity for see-through black dresses in common; they’re both famous, funny women who are married to famous, funny men. Brie and The Disaster Artist star Dave Franco tied the knot last March, and Bell has been married to Parenthood actor Dax Shepard since 2013. However, there’s a key difference between the comedy power couples; Bell and Shepard are parents, while Brie and Franco are not.

During a red carpet interview with E! News, Kristen Bell talked about her family’s Father’s Day plans. She revealed that she and Dax were going to take their two kids, Delta and Lincoln, to watch Incredibles 2 before going out to eat at Dax’s favorite restaurant. She also said that they weren’t really looking forward to the outing because they’re “not holiday people.”

“We both firmly believe that we should be treating each other with an intense amount of love and respect all year and that it shouldn’t just change one day.”

The 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards will air Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.