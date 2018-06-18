Lindsay Lohan Wears Nude Colored Dress And Sexy Swimwear on Mykonos Beach

Lindsay Lohan seems to be enjoying life away from Hollywood.

For all that Lindsay Lohan felt like Hollywood was just no good for her — and for just cause — she seems to be not only surviving, but thriving, in Europe.

There’s no better evidence of that than her recent photos snapped by the Daily Mail, which showed off the former actress’s thin body that was covered by a nude-colored dress and sexy swimwear.

Lohan, who is currently launching her new venture, the LOHAN Beach House, was snapped on the Greek island of Mykonos, a popular vacation spot for tourists.

Wearing a sexy two-piece, two-toned swimsuit that left very little to the imagination, Lohan “covered herself” with a nude-colored dress that left even less to the imagination, which featured slits up and down her legs, and cut-outs in the midriff.

While it’s unclear where Lindsay Lohan got the swimsuit from, the nude colored dress was from Hot Miami, and retails for about $43.

It’s no surprise that the girl who used to wear haute couture was wearing cheap clothes from Instagram boutiques since, after all, the last time she held a paying job was for Lawyer.com.

Nevertheless, she must still have some Mean Girls or Parent Trap residuals coming in, since she managed to invest in a nightclub called LOHAN Beach House Rhodes. She’s also the owner of the LOHAN Nightclub in Athens.

Lindsay Lohan has gotten by with a little help from her friends — namely, Dennis Papageorgiou, a Greek millionaire and restaurateur. He’s the one who named all the hotspots in Greece after her, and while it isn’t clear what the nature of their relationship is, he’s definitely the person who’s been responsible for her recent investments that bear her name.

But if you’re expecting Lohan to take her business investments — and rich friends — stateside, you’re going to have to wait a long time, since it’s not only unclear as to when she’ll be leaving Greece, but she recently told friends that going back to California “scares the s**t out of her.”

Part of the reason why she’s so hesitant to go back to Los Angeles is because she doesn’t want her old legal issues to be thrown in her face, especially since she’s “not that person anymore.” She said that she’s now 32 years old, and she doesn’t want her past to be held against her.

Lindsay Lohan moved to London in 2015, followed by a stint in Dubai in 2016, and — recently — she moved to Greece to open her nightclubs.