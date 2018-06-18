WWE ‘MITB’ Results, Ronda Rousey Quiets Critics But Alexa Bliss Wins The Title

Many critics had wondered if ‘Rowdy’ Ronda could put on a good match at ‘MITB,’ but Rousey’s performance proved the naysayers wrong.

WWE Money in the Bank has featured numerous matches and happenings, including Carmella and AJ Styles successfully defending their respective championships, as reported by the WWE. Many fans were beginning to think that no titles would exchange hands at Money in the Bank, but as many members of the WWE universe witnessed, that would not be the case.

Ever since “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey made her in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania, fans have been clamoring for the former UFC bantamweight champion to once again wrestle. Numerous critics expressed doubts of Ronda Rousey’s in-ring abilities, claiming that she took months to rehearse her WrestleMania match, and they expressed doubts that “Rowdy” could deliver at Money in the Bank. In something that shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the world-renowned athlete that Ronda Rousey is, “Rowdy” impressed the crowd with her performance against Nia Jax.

Nia Jax defended the WWE Raw Championship against “Rowdy” Ronda in a match where many fans and pundits thought that Rousey would become the new champion. Though it could be argued that the former UFC champion needs to work on her mic skills, her in-ring ability didn’t cease to impress with her natural athletic ability; she was snug with every move she delivered, she sold better than many other wrestlers currently on the roster, her timing was solid, and she performed numerous Judo throws that fans had never seen in a WWE ring.

Though the storyline of the booking may be questionable, Ronda and Nia told a great in-ring story; with her size and strength, Jax was like no other opponent that Rousey has seen, and “Rowdy” believes she can neutralize anyone with her armbar. Jax hit Ronda with many stiff blows, and Rousey sold like she had wrestled for a decade. “Rowdy” seized any moment she could to go for the armbar but to no avail. Through most of the match, the former UFC champion took the heat and sold like a champ. Rousey dodged a splash in the corner, hit a flying cross body off the top rope, and the crowd went nuts!

“Rowdy” then rallied and the crowd was in a frenzy as she delivered a series of stiff punches to her opponent. Ronda Rousey then applied her armbar, and then the moment of the night occurred. As the Inquisitr reported, Alexa Bliss won the WWE contract earlier in the night during the women’s ladder match at Money in the Bank. Just when it looked like Ronda Rousey was going to become the new champion, Bliss interrupted the match by hitting “Rowdy” with the MITB briefcase.

The crowd was on fire in anticipation of Alexa Bliss cashing in her contract, but first, Bliss would continue to pummel Ronda Rousey with the briefcase outside the ring. Alexa made her way back into the ring, hit Nia Jax several times in her arm with the briefcase, and then handed it over to the referee to cash-in her contract. The bell rang, Bliss hit a DDT followed by her twisted bliss, and then she got the three-count to become the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

Alexa Bliss became the new WWE Raw women’s champion at Money in the Bank, and Ronda Rousey quieted the critics with her stellar performance.