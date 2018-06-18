Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells & Regina Hall To Star In New Showtime Comedy ‘Black Monday’

Wall Street’s worst day will be tackled in a funny ’80s-set series.

Get ready for a new comedy set on Wall Street in the 1980s, and starring some top talent as the series Black Monday has been given the green light at Showtime.

The satire’s first season will consist of 10 episodes starring Don Cheadle, who featured on another Showtime series, House of Lies, Andrew Rannells from Girls, and Regina Hall of Girls Trip fame.

According to TV Line, the show, which was originally titled Ball Street, will delve into the causes of the worst stock market crash in history, which occurred on Oct. 19, 1987.

The official description for the series says that “it’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party, and the glass ceiling.”

In addition to the three aforementioned stars, the series also features The League’s Paul Scheer, Making History’s Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott from Broadway’s Aladdin, and Kong: Skull Island’s Eugene Cordero. Expect to see Casey Wilson from Happy Endings in a recurring role, and look out for Wet Hot American Summer’s Ken Marino and Bunk’s Kurt Braunohler in guest appearances.

“Black Monday is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s,” said David Nevins, the president of Showtime. “Don, Andrew, and Regina lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms.”

Last September, when it was initially announced that a pilot for this series would be filmed, Nevins said, “In Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells we have two of the most dynamic performers in the world today,” according to Deadline. “We are primed for the launch of something memorable.”

“I’m VERY excited to finally get to share this news,” series star Rannells wrote on Instagram when details about the series were finally revealed.

“Yay!!!!!!! I can’t wait for you to see this show,” exclaimed Seth Rogen on Twitter, who along with his partner Evan Goldberg directed the pilot and serve as series executive producers. (Cheadle is another EP.)

Last month, Showtime ordered a new drama, City on a Hill, which was based on an original idea from executive producer Ben Affleck about the crime scene in 1990s Boston and the corrupt law enforcement agencies that had to deal with it, reported Variety. The show stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman, Jere Shea, and Kevin Dunn.

Expect both Black Monday and City on a Hill to premiere on Showtime in 2019.