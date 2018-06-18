Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Wedding Photo In Post To Her Dad

Underwood shared a sweet wedding photo featuring her dad to commemorate Father's Day.

Carrie Underwood shared a rare wedding photo featuring her father to celebrate Father’s Day. The photo is from her wedding eight years ago and shows her and her dad walking arm-in-arm down the aisle. Underwood captioned the photo with lines from her song, “The Girl You Think I Am,” and said “You think I’m strong. You think I’m fearless…even when I’m at my weakest. You always see the best in me when I can’t. I wanna be the girl you think I am.”

The wedding took place on July 10, 2010. Underwood married Mike Fisher, just two years after the two met through a mutual friend, according to People. Underwood recounted how she spent her time before walking down the aisle, talking to her father.

“We were in this little room and he was talking about his and my mother’s wedding. He said when they were getting married, he thought he was going to throw up!”

Underwood occasionally shares snippets of moments from her family life, sometimes sharing memories and photos of her family, including her dad.

Fisher and Underwood have a son, Isaiah, who recently made the rounds on social media when Underwood posted a photo of a potato with a drawn-on face, saying that it’s the only toy her son has been playing with for two days, detailed Taste of Country.

There were rumors around February that the couple was going to split up, but Fisher was quick to dismiss the rumor through an Instagram post, where he said that “We’ve been never better. Thanks.” to a fan saying they were “praying for you and Carrie.”

Also notably back in November 2017, Underwood suffered a “hard fall” at her house. The singer suffered a broken wrist and 50 stitches to her face. Throughout it all, Fisher was right by her side to help her recover, said People.

Underwood gained notoriety after she won season 4 of American Idol, and has since become a well-known artist. She recently celebrated her tenth anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, during which she performed a new single, “Cry Pretty.” Underwood also did a two-day special event at the Opry on June 5 and 8.

Fisher retired after making his mark as a Predator NHL player, only to come out of retirement early 2018 to rejoin his team. Fisher was an important player, notably captaining two Stanley Cup wins, reported NHL. Apparently, it’s very rare for NHLers to come back out of retirement, but it’s something that’s very exciting for the Predators.