Gwen Stefani Sings Happy Birthday To Blake Shelton And Celebrates Father’s Day With Her Beau

Gwen Stefani gave her boyfriend Blake Shelton a rare gift for his birthday. As reported by People, the Cali girl treated her country boy to a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday,” which she recorded and shared on her Instagram stories.

Blake Shelton won’t officially celebrate turning 43 years old until tomorrow, but 48-year-old Gwen revealed that she spoiled the birthday boy all weekend long.

“Bday weekend has begun!!” she captioned a video of Blake Shelton being serenaded by friends and family members at a restaurant.

Gwen Stefani sang the birthday song loudest of all, and she made sure to refer to Shelton by the cutesy nickname that her youngest son, 4-year-old Apollo, sometimes calls her beau.

“Happy birthday dear Blakey!” Gwen sang.

Instead of a classic birthday cake, Blake Shelton was presented with a small, fancy dessert that consisted of berries, a sauce of some sort, a spiky meringue puff, and a white chocolate disk with “Happy Birthday” written on it in dark chocolate. The sweet treat was served with a sparkler instead of candles.

Gwen Stefani’s 9-year-old son Zuma made a brief appearance in her video, as did her parents, her brother Todd, his wife Jennifer, and the couple’s daughter, Stella. It looked like everyone was having a blast during the early birthday celebration.

Blake Shelton might not officially be a stepdad yet, but he did celebrate Father’s Day with Gwen Stefani and her sons. The group spent Sunday afternoon at the home of Gwen’s father and mother in Los Angeles, and The Daily Mail shared photos of their outing. In one image, Gwen is sporting a camouflage coat, a pair of black leggings, and combat boots. Blake also dressed down for the occasion in blue jeans, a dark gray button-down shirt with short sleeves, camouflage sneakers, and a Smithworks Vodka trucker hat. He was photographed holding a birthday gift and smiling at Apollo’s antics.

After their Father’s Day celebration, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Blake Shelton entertaining the family by singing and playing guitar. She also posted a photo of Blake Shelton kissing her grinning father Dennis on the cheek.

“Cutest humans,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Gwen and Blake fans enjoy seeing the couple get domestic on social media, and they really love it when Blake interacts with Gwen’s sons. In one of Gwen’s Father’s Day videos, Blake let Zuma play with his hat while he cuddled Apollo on his lap. He clearly loves his girlfriend’s boys, and they seem to return the sentiment.

Fans think that Blake Shelton would make an amazing stepdad, and who knows? Maybe next year he’ll be celebrate Father’s Day as one.