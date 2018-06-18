Trailer Release Date And New Logo Revealed For ‘Aquaman’

DC and Warner Bros. cerainly hope that they have more success with this film.

It is blatantly obvious that Warner Bros. is wondering if the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will actually rebound and become the success they hoped it would. Other than Wonder Woman, no movies have been able to generate the excitement and box office success that they’ve anticipated, but there are still plenty of other chances. One of the next to step up will be Aquaman, and fans now have a chance to be excited with a new logo and trailer release date.

A number of changes have been made to the DCEU as recently reported by Inquisitr with a different look for The Flash and the age change for The Batman. As for Aquaman, there is not much that can be changed since it will hit theaters this holiday season, but anything is really possible.

For those who may not be aware, the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2018 is quickly approaching as it is just about a month away at this point. There will be plenty of huge reveals and a number of big announcements from DC and just about every single studio that wants to get some attention.

Marvel and HBO have bowed out of this year’s SDCC and that means the true focus will be on DC.

As for Warner Bros., Collider pointed out that the marketing campaign for Aquaman jumped to a new level this past week. Director James Wan is ready for the world to see what his creation has to bring and the brand new logo for the movie as well.

Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/NLmIXUaXEM — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 15, 2018

Not only does Aquaman have a very smooth and sleek new logo, but there was also the reveal of when the first trailer will debut. It is expected that the Warner Bros./DC panel will be on Saturday, July 21, 2018, but an exact date has not yet been revealed for the presentation in the iconic Hall H.

On that same day, those in attendance will also probably get some exclusive footage that won’t be released online for a while or even at all. Descriptions of the footage will hit the Internet, though, and hopefully, there will be more of the Atlantis warriors who were recently unveiled.

They’re actually riding great white sharks.

#Aquaman First look at Atlantis warriors riding great white sharks, and there’s a LOT going on in here https://t.co/1pozHeiY0T @creepypuppet @WarnerBrosEnt pic.twitter.com/RhFBykfr8K — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) June 15, 2018

Jason Mamoa has really settled into the role of the king from the depths of the ocean, but will Aquaman be able to generate the success that Justice League and others have failed to do? Warner Bros. is certainly hoping that will be the case and the trailer release at Comic-Con may go a long way to judging how fans will take it. The movie doesn’t hit theaters until Dec. 21, and the hope is that it will bring huge momentum heading into the new year.