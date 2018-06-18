Prince Charles’ Affectionate Nickname For Meghan Markle Revealed — It’s Super Sweet

Meghan is tough, as is her nickname.

Meghan Markle joined the royal family on May 19 when she married Prince Harry, gaining Prince Charles as her father-in-law and perhaps more of an ally than she first realized. The two have actually become rather close, with the future king of England appreciating his newest daughter-in-law and what she has given to his youngest son. And, according to palace moles for the DailyMail, he has coined an affectionate nickname for her. The name is “Tungsten,” because she is tough and unbending, just like the very strong metal.

“Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It’s become a term of endearment,” shared the mole.

There have been reports that Meghan has brought Harry and his father closer together, as his genuine affection for his daughter-in-law has grown. Markle has noticed the connection, telling Harper’s Bazaar in an interview that Prince Charles has been “welcoming, warm, hard-working, kind and stable” toward her relationship with Prince Harry, which, in turn, has led to the fostering of a better father-son relationship.

According to the Express, Meghan brings out a playful side in Prince Charles, or so it seemed during the Trooping the Colour festivities.

“It is clear from photos that he seemed drawn towards his youngest son and his new wife when it came to having a chat and a laugh,” body language expert Judi James shared. “There’s clearly strong bonds of affection between Charles and Kate, but Harry and his wife do seem to bring out the heir to the throne’s more playful side.”

She went on to say that Prince Charles turned to both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on multiple occasions during the Trooping the Colour celebrations, showing his ease with the couple. And according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the new duchess has been leaning on her in-laws for help and advice on her new role within the famous family.

All of this points to Meghan having a wonderful influence on Prince Harry’s life, which surely would be appreciated by his late mother, Princess Diana. The void that her death left in the family, as well as with the people of England, has been a large one. It will be interesting to see, in her attempt to find her place within the family and the kingdom at large, if that toughness and strength that her father-in-law sees in her will help Meghan in that process.