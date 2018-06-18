WWE ‘MITB’ Results, Nakamura & Styles Thrills Crowd, Reigns & Mahal Bores Them, And Carmella Retains

James Ellsworth surprised the live audience by showing up at ‘MITB’ dressed as Asuka.

Money in the Bank is airing live from Chicago on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view. As the WWE reported, Alexa Bliss won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder contest, Seth Rollins retained the Intercontinental title, and Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley won their respective matches.

In a bout that resulted in immediate jeers, which parallels their entire feud, Roman Reigns squared off against Jinder Mahal. Almost throughout the entire match, the live Chicago crowd made their presence and disapproval known as chants of “this is awful,” “CM Punk,” “NXT,” and “boring” echoed throughout the Allstate Arena. Much of the WWE universe saw this feud as pointless not only because they largely despise Reigns as a face, but they also assumed Roman was going to win, and they were right. The match featured numerous rest holds, the usual expected spots, and Reigns eventually hit a spear to seal the victory.

Carmella defended the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka at MITB. Wrestling fans have watched Asuka dominate the ring throughout her illustrious career, including her two-year undefeated streak in NXT, but like her WrestleMania match, she once again lost at a WWE pay-per-view. It seemed the crowd was largely checked out during this contest, and the two WWE superstars didn’t do many thrilling spots to change their attitude. At arguably the only high point of the match, James Ellsworth surprised the crowd by showing up dressed as Asuka, and while Asuka was distracted by this, Carmella took advantage of the situation by kicking her opponent in the back of her head for the three-count.

AJ Styles once again defended the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a last man standing match. This is the fourth time these two have met in the ring since WrestleMania, and many fans and wrestling insiders are already touting this as their best one yet. This contest was a slow-build to the climax, and the climax certainly delivered.

As expected, Nakamura and AJ Styles delivered stiff blows throughout the match. Nakamura hit a huge high spot by running across two announce tables and flying through the air to hit Styles with a kinshasa. The contest featured a series of near 10-counts, often with AJ Styles being the one to just come to his feet before the referee hit the 10.

AJ ended up hitting his Styles clash from the stairs onto the floor, the crowd popped huge, and Nakamura barely got to his feet to avoid the 10-count. For the finisher, AJ delivered his springboard forearm from the ropes to the outside, both competitors crashed through the commentators’ table, and Styles got up just in time as Nakamura was counted down for the 10.

AJ Styles successfully defended the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, and once again beat Shinsuke Nakamura.