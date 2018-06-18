Bhad Bhabie Draws Major Crowd And Sells Out At The Roxy In Her First Los Angeles Performance

Danielle Bergoli, who is known by her rap name, Bhad Bhabie sold out the Roxy in Los Angeles.

Bhad Bhabie is well known for her “Cash me ousside,” catchphrase which debuted on the September 2016 episode of The Dr. Phil Show when she dared the entire audience to fight her. Now, the 15-year-old rapper has been hitting major milestones in the music industry.

Danielle Bregoli, whose stage name is, Bhad Bhabie, just sold out her first Los Angeles show at the Roxy, according to Variety. The line for Bregoli’s first L.A. performance wrapped around the block hours before Bhad Bhabie’s set time of 10 p.m.

This week, Bhad Bhabie released a new record called “Trust Me” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. This is another major collaboration for the hip-hop newcomer. Bregoli’s recently released the video for her latest hit, “Gucci Flip Flops,” which features rappers, Lil Yachty and Both Of Em.

Bregoli’s “Bhanned in the USA” tour, featured opener, Asian Doll, and has already performed 26 dates with many of them sold out. In July, Bhad Bhabie heads to Europe for festival dates.

The rapper is planning to release 15 new songs this summer. Bregoli took to Twitter to announce the news. Bregoli announced to her 465,000 followers, “Dropping 15 songs this summer (including the flame emoji) u ready??”

Bhad Bhabie’s two songs that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 were “Hi Bich” and “These Heaux.” The hit songs peaked at No. 68 and No. 77.

On YouTube, “Hi Bich” has logged more than 101 million views while “These Heaux” is approaching nearly 70 million views.

Currently, Bhad Bhabie has 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Bregoli’s “Hi Bich” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Bhad Bhabie was nominated for top female rap artist at the 2018 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas and was up against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, according to the Daily Mail. The controversial rapper lost the title to Cardi B.

At the Billboard Awards red carpet walk-through, Bergoli wore her signature sleek ponytail and opted for a nude sequenced gown.

Dan Roof, who is working with the teen rapper on her branding, has insisted that Bhad Bhabie keeps her look consistent with her dark red hair, sleek ponytail, tight jeans, and distinctive long nails, in order to stand out as an up-and-coming female rap artist according to Variety.

Adam Kluger, who is also working on developing the rapper’s image, said that Bregoli should keep her appearance consistent to be more recognizable because people will be dressing up like her for Halloween.

Kluger added that if Danielle ever decides to change her look later in her career, that it will be a big news story. Kluger said that this is a strategy that many successful people in the entertainment industry employ. Nonetheless, Kluger said that it was difficult to explain the marketing strategy to a 15-year-old girl who is in a stage of experimenting with her looks.

According to Kluger, from a branding perspective, Bregoli’s look is 90 percent of her career, which is the hard part. As for her music — that’s the easy part, he said they have Mike Caren on board, so right now, it’s all about the energy that she exudes.

Caren connected the team with producers such as Diplo, Max Martin, Ronny J, and 30 Roc. Following the massive collaboration, Bhad Bhabie recorded the popular songs, “These Heaux” and “Gucci Flip Flops.” The team also recorded, “Mama Don’t Worry,” which Kluger and Roof liken to Eminem’s “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.”