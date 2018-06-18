Fans Think Danielle Bregoli Is Dating Older Rapper NBA Youngboy, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Are the two a couple? And if so, what does that mean?

Danielle Bregoli’s confrontational personality is quite possibly her most identifiable attribute. However, she does appear to have a soft side. Seen earlier today via Instagram, Bregoli appears to be in a bed, snuggling with an unidentified male, according to Hollywood Life

Fans think that male is rapper NBA YoungBoy, aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

A sordid relationship between Danielle Bregoli and YoungBoy — Born Kentrell Gaulden — goes back as far as last year. But today’s Instagram upload has fans all but confirming the identity of Bregoli’s mystery snuggler as the Louisiana rapper.

Fans point to an eyebrow tattoo and a forehead scar as evidence that Gaulden can be identified as the potential new love interest.

If this is true, the relationship would certainly be keeping with the tough image of both young celebrities. Bregoli and Gaulden both have had their fair share of run-ins with the law. Danielle was banned from Spirit Airlines for punching a passenger in the face, reportedly a result of Bregoli being accused of taking too long to put her luggage in an overhead compartment. Prior to that, she pleaded guilty to grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report.

YoungBoy, on the other hand, has a more serious history with at least two charges of attempted murder, a charge of kidnapping, and weapons charges.

Bregoli attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Many fans are questioning the moral and legal implications of such a relationship. In Bregoli’s home state of Florida, the age of consent is 18, while Bregoli is 15. Furthermore Gaulden is 18-years-old. Under Florida statute, a sexual relationship between the two would be considered statutory rape. Gaulden’s home state of Louisiana also has a law against a 15-year-old entering into a sexual relationship with an adult of YoungBoy’s age.

It’s of the utmost importance to note, however, these are speculative rumors and no such sexual relationship has been confirmed as of the writing of this post.

Danielle Bregoli is most famous for appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil at the age of 13 and hurling threats and insults at her mother, as well as the studio audience. Most notably she uttered the phrase, “cash me ousside, how ’bout dat?”

Since then, people across the country have treated Bregoli as a legitimate celebrity, which has landed the Floridian a contract with Atlantic Records, and a slew of hit singles as she performs a sold out tour across the U.S as Bhad Bhabie.