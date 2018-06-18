Del Monte Foods Recalls Vegetable Trays Linked To Cyclospora Outbreak

Parasite outbreak sickened 78 people.

Del Monte Foods is recalling its popular veggie trays due to an intestinal illness called Cyclospora that has made more than 78 people sick across several states in the Midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, reported Food Safety News.

Different varieties of the veggie trays were investigated by officials for Cyclosporiasis, a parasite illness that affects people who ingest contaminated food or water. Authorities made the decision to recall the 6-, 12- and 28-ounce vegetable trays that contained broccoli, cauliflower, baby carrots and dill dip options. The trays had labels stating a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of June 17, 2018 or earlier.

“On June 8, 2018, Del Monte withdrew their 6-ounce and 12-ounce vegetable trays from retail market locations, and they are not currently available for purchase,” according to the Food and Drug Administration. “However, consumers who purchased these trays before the withdrawal may still have product in their homes since the expiration date is June 17, 2018, or earlier. The 28-ounce vegetable trays that were distributed to Illinois and Indiana are being recalled as of June 15, 2018.”

The source of the parasite infection is still being investigated and the FDA and CDC are working together in the investigation, along with state and local partners. The investigation includes analysis of distribution and supplier sites, as well as each component of the tray from the different veggie options to the dill, in order to find the exact culprit and prevent these outbreaks from occurring in the future.

ideabug / iStock by Getty Images

The multi-state outbreak first began earlier this month when Kwik Trip took the veggie trays off the market after discovering the products they sold in several states caused Cyclosporiasis among their consumers.

Even though the products have been recalled and removed from shelves, some of the affected products might still have reached people’s kitchens. Authorities are warning that people throw away any veggie trays they may have.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness that can cause flu-like symptoms, diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, bloating, weight loss, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

As Food Safety News reported, the stores where Del Monte Foods recalled its products include Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket, and Peapod in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

This story is part of an ongoing investigation and will be updated accordingly.