Miley Cyrus Celebrates Father’s Day With Throwback Photos Of Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

In honor of Father’s Day, Miley Cyrus reminded the world that her 56-year-old father was once the biggest star in the family. Long before Miley was riding around on wrecking balls, her country musician father was breaking hearts with his luxurious mullet and tight blue jeans. On Sunday, Miley took her Twitter followers way back to Billy Ray Cyrus’s “Achy Breaky Heart” days with a series of throwback photos that had some of her fans drooling over her dad.

The first photo that Miley Cyrus shared was a snapshot of Billy Ray Cyrus rocking a faded, unbuttoned denim vest and a Panama hat.

“Happy Daddy’s Day to the best Dad on the planet!” Miley captioned the Twitter picture.

The second throwback photo that she shared was a snapshot of Billy Ray Ray Cyrus showing off his buff bod in a tiny white tank top with a plunging V-neck. The singer’s wavy mullet reaches his shoulder blades in the image, which Miley covered with colorful stickers. They include a cartoon coffee mug reading, “World’s Best #1 Dad of the Year.”

Miley’s Twitter followers were particularly impressed by the tank top photo. One commenter deemed Billy Ray a “hot daddy,” and another praised his “sweet mullet.”

“Billy was a snack back then,” remarked one admirer.

Miley Cyrus completed her Father’s Day Twitter tribute with a third photo of Billy Ray Cyrus performing for a crowd of excited fans. In the snapshot, he’s wearing a faded red T-shirt with cut-off sleeves, a pair of skintight blue jeans, and white sneakers.

“NO ONE could ever love you more than I do!” Miley wrote. “Even the thousands would never add up to how much space you take in my soul! You’re my everything!”

Billy Ray Cyrus didn’t respond to Miley Cyrus’s tweets, but he did take to Twitter to reveal that he got to spend Father’s Day with his daughter. The two are very close, and they’ve even recorded a duet together for Billy Ray’s album, Set the Record Straight.

It’s possible that someday in the near future fans of the “Some Gave All” singer and the former Hannah Montana star will get to hear them harmonizing together once again. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Miley recently shared a photo of her and her father in a recording studio. The snapshot sparked speculation that the duo might be collaborating on a song with Miike Snow lead singer Andrew Wyatt, who Miley tagged in her tweet.

Miley has previously complained about working with her father, who co-starred on Hannah Montana with her. She said that spending all that time around Billy Ray made her want “to break free,” but it’s clear that she still loves “The Achy Breaky Heart” singer. Perhaps she agreed to record another song with her dad because she secretly misses working with him.