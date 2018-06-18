WWE ‘Money In The Bank’ Results, Women’s Ladder Contest The Match Of The Night, And Rollins Cheats To Win

Pundits agree that the women’s ladder match was, thus far, the match of the night, and Seth Rollins retained the Intercontinental title.

The excitement of WWE Money in the Bank is certainly heating up. As the WWE reported, earlier in the evening, Bobby Lashley and Daniel Bryan were victorious in their respective Money in the Bank matches.

Seth Rollins defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Elias at MITB, and Elias opened the contest with a song, per his usual. “The Kingslayer” was selling his worked neck injury, due to Elias hitting him with a guitar a couple of weeks back, from the onset. The two WWE superstars exchanged blows at the beginning of the match, and Elias temporarily gained the upper hand after hitting a big clothesline that sent Rollins flying to the outside of the ring.

Shortly after, Seth Rollins hit a big dive to the outside connecting with Elias. The action led back to the inside of the ring, and while “The Kingslayer” was selling his knee, Elias hit a huge high knee that nearly led to a three-count. Rollins would end up hitting a superkick on his opponent who was on his knees. Seth Rollins then went for his frog splash, but Elias countered by getting his knees up, and another near fall occurred.

The two then went back and forth with false finishes, and the crowd was in full support of both WWE superstars. The two wrestlers kept exchanging rollups to no avail until Rollins illegally pulled the tights to get the three-count. Many pundits have criticized the WWE for allowing their faces to wrestle like heels far too often, and Rollins cheating to win supports their argument.

Elias is over like crazy, and tonight at Money in the Bank, that really showed. Expect a rematch down the line between these two, and it will likely result in a title change.

The next match was the second ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. At the inaugural women’s MITB ladder match last year, the event was surrounded with controversy since a man ended up securing the briefcase. But at this year’s event, appropriately, a female WWE superstar secured the briefcase.

The contest featured eight WWE superstars: Sasha Banks, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Lana. Thus far, both fans and pundits alike are in agreement that this is the match of the night. There were several high spots of the match, including Natalya hitting a powerbomb on Banks onto a ladder. In another high spot, Charlotte powerbombed Ember Moon onto a ladder that was propped against the corner of the ring.

The live Chicago audience was into this contest from beginning to end, and a chant of Alexa Bliss echoed throughout the Allstate Arena. The WWE superstars took turns climbing to the top of the ladder to secure the briefcase but to no avail. At the end of the bout, Becky was at the top of the ladder, Lana knocked her off, Bliss took advantage of the situation by securing the briefcase, and the crowd lost it.

Alexa Bliss was victorious in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder bout, and she is now the owner of the briefcase containing a WWE contract for a title opportunity.