‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Ordered To Pay A Measly $29 In Child Support

Once a teen idol, the actor asked the court to lower his monthly child support payments.

Former Family Matters star Darius McCrary isn’t the actor he once was — and his 2-year-old daughter, Zoey, may have to suffer because of it.

In November 2017, TMZ reported that McCrary asked the Los Angeles County court to lower the amount he has to pay in child support to his estranged wife, Tammy Brawner. At the time, he allegedly said that he was in such a dire financial situation — he also owed the IRS $90,000 — that he had to move in with his aunt and uncle, and couldn’t even afford the required visitation monitor necessary to see Zoey.

Now, The Blast is reporting that his monthly payments have been reduced down to a measly $29 each month, based on an alleged income of just $462 per month. McCrary must also pay for 50 percent of his daughter’s health and medical costs.

Ironically, McCrary founded an organization, FathersCare, “to assist and protect fathers going through child support cases unfairly,” according to its Instagram page, which hasn’t been updated since March 25, 2016. The nonprofit’s website and Twitter page have both been suspended.

McCrary was just 13 years old when he began playing the dimwitted Eddie Winslow on ABC’s hit comedy series Family Matters in 1989 opposite Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow), Jo Marie Payton (Harriette Winslow), Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura Winslow), and Jaleel White (Steve Urkel). But once the show ended in 1998, major roles were just not pouring in.

He had sporadic gigs in various TV shows and movies, including failed television projects like UPN’s Freedom in 2000 and NBC’s Committed in 2005. The actor caught a break in 2009 when he took on the role of Malcom Winters, which was previously played by Shemar Moore, in the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. However, the stint was short-lived, lasting only two years.

The 42-year-old then had a recurring role in the FX comedy Anger Management from 2012-2014, playing a gay prisoner in one of Charlie Sheen’s character’s therapy groups. In 2016, he began a recurring role on Lee Daniels’ newest Fox series, Star, playing Otis Leecan in seven episodes. This year, he began playing Connor in Craig Ross Jr.’s drama Monogamy, which streams on UMC.

McCrary is also a singer and music producer. His debut album, Scars and Stripes, will be released soon.

Brawner, a former player on the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, is McCrary’s third wife. They currently have restraining orders filed against one another. He was previously married to Las Vegas showgirl Juliette Merrill Vann, and video vixen-turned-author Karrine “Superhead” Steffans.