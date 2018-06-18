Tori Spelling Surprises Hubby Dean McDermott With Expensive Gold Roses On Father’s Day

Tori Spelling surprises husband, Dean McDermott, with gold roses and creates chatter on social media.

Tori Spelling ignited a conversation about giving men flower’s as a gift when she gave her husband, Dean McDermott, 50, a bouquet of gold roses for Father’s Day. Spelling added the caption, “Dads deserve flowers too on their special day!” The 44-year-old Spelling said that she thought gold roses in a black box seemed to be more chic.

The gift created some chatter across social media about whether it’s appropriate or not to give a man flowers as a gift.

Other commenters took note of the $200+ price tag of the roses and remarked on how expensive the flowers were and suggested Spelling shouldn’t be making such lavish purchases due to her debts.

City National Bank sued Tori and her husband Dean in December 2016 for failing to pay back a $400,000 loan that was granted to them back in 2010, according to Radar Online.

City National Bank also accused the couple of “owing plaintiff an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38.”

The bank also demanded that she pay the $17,149.09 she withdrew from in September of 2016. Dean also has some financial troubles of his own. McDermott hasn’t paid his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, his share of $750 twice a month for child support for their son Jack, 19, according to Radar Online.

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering will reunite in the sixth and final installment of Sharknado. Dean McDermott, Tori’s 51-year-old husband, will also make a cameo appearance in the final film of the franchise, according to Us Weekly.

On March 1, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed to Us Weekly that officers were called regarding a heated verbal dispute amongst two people at Spelling’s residence in Woodland Hills. Local authorities did not confirm if the dispute was between Tori and Dean McDermott.

On March 7, McDermott called police officers to the family home to “check the well-being of Tori Spelling,” according to Us Weekly.

Following the well-being check, a couple of days later, while the family was having dinner in Los Angeles, a police escort accompanied the family.

Two weeks later, the couple was spotted together in the midst of making out on the set of the SyFy film, according to Us Weekly. Tori, 43, and Dean walked onto set together holding hands and were in great spirits when they arrived and left together, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

Spelling and McDermott met on the set of Lifetime’s Mind Over Matter in 2005 and went on to co-star in Kiss the Bride in 2007.

Together, Tori and Dean have welcomed five children into the world, including daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who just celebrated his first birthday.