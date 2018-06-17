Jennifer Aniston Is Not Looking To Get Back At Justin Theroux [Debunked]

Despite reports to the contrary, Aniston is not looking to get back on Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split rocked the celebrity world and rumors have come out ever since that the couple still has hard feelings towards each other. In a recent report from Woman’s Day, Aniston was reportedly looking to get back at Theroux for moving on too fast from their split.

“[Aniston] feels betrayed and can’t believe how fast Justin appears to have moved on. It’s almost like he’s purposefully trying to hurt her.”

The report also stated that Aniston was “plotting her payback” for Theroux. While that report certainly added some juicy rumors to the couple’s split, Gossip Cop has come out to debunk the rumor.

“Aniston is not trying to ‘destroy’ Theroux, and the tabloid offered no proof whatsoever to back up its claim. It merely threw out the premise, all hinged on one unnamed and untraceable ‘source.’ In reality, the estranged spouses anticipated that a slew of manufactured stories like this would be written about them. When they announced their split on February 15, they made a point of saying how the ‘gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent,’ so unless information comes from them (or, by extension, their spokespeople), fans should not believe anyone else’s ‘fictional narrative.'”

Instead, both Aniston and Theroux appear to be moving on just fine. The couple was already living separate lives ahead of their split and the breakup does not appear to be too rough on either celebrity.

Plenty of other rumors have come out about Aniston in recent days. One of those rumors was that she was getting back with her former husband, Brad Pitt, and a recent rumor stated that they were planning to get re-married in the near future. That rumor was also shot down.

Jennifer Aniston Looking To "Destroy" Justin Theroux? https://t.co/XFmjsidDSg — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) June 17, 2018

Rumors have come out that Theroux has been developing a relationship with Selena Gomez, who is one of Aniston’s close friends. Aniston was rumored to be very upset about the two forming a relationship, but those reports seem to be false as well.

While rumors continue to come out about Aniston, she appears to be focusing on her career rather than her love life. At this point in time, it doesn’t appear that she is looking to jump back into a relationship anytime soon.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about Aniston and Theroux moving forward. Despite all of the rumors that have and will come out, unless it comes from Aniston and Theroux, take every single one of them with a grain of salt.