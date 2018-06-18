Man Who Claims Bill Clinton Is His Father Asks For A Paternity Test

Danney Williams believes that Bill Clinton is his father, and wants Clinton to take a paternity test.

Danney Williams believes that former President Bill Clinton is his father, and is calling on Clinton to take a paternity test. Williams has long maintained that Clinton is his real father and that he is a love child. Williams’ mother, Bobbie Ann, is a former prostitute, and the two allegedly met in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1984, according to the Daily Mail.

In a series of tweets on Father’s Day, Williams suggested that Chelsea Clinton is also a love child, and that Hillary had an affair with Webster Hubbell.

Williams claims that many people in Arkansas also believe that Bill Clinton is his father, saying that “Everywhere I went, they pointed out: ‘It’s Bill Clinton’s son right there. You look like him, don’t you? The ears, the mouth, the chin, the teeth, the eyes, the nose’. I see him in me.”

During the National Press Club meeting before the 2016 election, Williams pleaded with Hillary to allow Bill to take the DNA test.

“[Hillary] has the power to have Bill Clinton provide a DNA sample… I heard Hillary say she spent her life helping children. If black lives truly matter to her, why not mine? Why don’t you care about me, Hillary? Are you embarrassed about me? Hillary, are you ashamed of me? I am black, I am real.”

All of the Clintons have ignored Williams’ requests and messages.

Williams has been asking for a paternity test, in order to help settle the matter once and for all. He’s even going as far as seeking legal action, even asking Monica Lewinsky for access to the blue dress that she was wearing when she had an affair with Bill Clinton, reported the American Mirror.

“There is one other way the question of whether Bill Clinton is my father would be by obtaining a small, complete and valid DNA sample from your blue dress, which multiple news sources reported has been preserved.”

Williams previously told Inside Edition that it would be “impossible” for the paternity test to come up negative.

“He is my dad. It’s not that I’ll have an adverse reaction. I know he is.”

Danney recounted that he received money from Clinton in the past in his childhood. When he was receiving lots of press coverage during the presidential elections, Williams denied that he was trying to sabotage Clinton’s candidacy.

“I’ve been on social media for two years and a half before she started running,” he said. “I’ve been fighting my whole life.”