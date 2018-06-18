WWE ‘Money In The Bank’ Results, Daniel Bryan Makes Big Cass Tap And Bobby Lashley Battles Sami Zayn

The leader of ‘The Yes Movement’ once again made the big guy tap, and Lashley finally fought Zayn one-on-one.

WWE Money in the Bank is currently underway from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and can be seen on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. As the WWE reported, the Money in the Bank pre-show gave fans a WWE title match, and The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) retained their SmackDown tag team championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson via pinfall. Later in the evening, the women’s and men’s respective MITB ladder matches will take place, Ronda Rousey will make her in-ring debut against Nia Jax for the women’s SmackDown title, and AJ Styles will defend the WWE SmackDown Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The main card of Money in the Bank kicked off with Daniel Bryan squaring off against Big Cass. While many fans were hoping that Daniel Bryan’s return would result in a program with The Miz, it seems they are saving that for a bigger show, most likely SummerSlam. But as a warmup to bigger things, the WWE booked Bryan in a program with Big Cass. These two met at Backlash last May where the leader of “The Yes Movement” made the big guy tap out, and Bryan was once again victorious at Money in the Bank.

In a David-versus-Goliath-like rematch, after a quick shine, Cass dominated most of the match. The crowd really got into this one toward the end of the match, and they were on fire for Daniel Bryan during his comeback spot. Big Cass cutoff Bryan’s comeback and applied a torture rack. Daniel Bryan would end up escaping yet another torture rack, and then he hit Cass with a running knee to the face and applied his patented heel hook to once again make the big man tap.

In order to take down a GIANT, you have to take their legs OUT of the equation! Watch the master, @WWEDanielBryan, at work… #MITB @BigCassWWE pic.twitter.com/fXjQomazuu — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018

In the second match at MITB, Bobby Lashley faced Sami Zayn. Most pundits and fans agree that the feud between Lashley and Zayn has been one of the most awkward storylines in wrestling history. Seemingly, the WWE agrees with that notion as they didn’t even play the pre-match video package recapping the events leading up to their match, a rarity in the WWE.

For the most part, the Chicago crowd was into this one. Through most of the contest, as expected, Bobby Lashley dominated Sami Zayn. At the end of the bout, Bobby hit a delayed suplex, and the audience chanted, “one more time.” Bobby Lashley ended up hitting two more delayed suplexes before pinning Zayn for the three-count. In his first WWE pay-per-view match in over a decade, Bobby Lashley was victorious at Money in the Bank.