Two Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Features Practically Confirmed By Google

One of this year’s most highly-anticipated smartphones is the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Being designed from the ground up by the search giant, the Pixel smartphones are the quintessential Android smartphones — devices meant to showcase how refined Google’s open-source mobile operating system could be.

Over the past two years, the Pixel series has proven to be a worthy contender in the premium smartphone market. Unlike the well-loved Nexus series of yesteryear, Google’s Pixel devices are marketed to the same demographic targeted by the iPhone and Samsung’s S and Note series. The Pixel series has been massively successful. Today, the Pixel name is respected in the mobile industry as a premium brand that can easily stand toe-to-toe with the best the market has to offer — and then some. Its single-lens cameras, for one, are notable for being even better than the dual-lens sensors of its competitors.

This is one of the reasons why the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are such essential devices. Being the successor to the acclaimed Pixel and Pixel 2 series, Google’s 2019 flagships must be able to establish themselves in the smartphone market with authority. In order to accomplish this, Google must be able to give the Pixel 3 series some features that are sure to be well-loved by consumers. This is where a slew of recent leaks come into play.

As noted in a Forbes report, Google has practically confirmed two critical features for both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL smartphones. One of these is a feature that was incredibly useful, but criticized for being a gimmick: Active Edge. Active Edge allows users to launch Google Assistant by squeezing the smartphone. Considering that Active Edge allowed smartphone users to start searches and ask questions by just holding their devices, the feature was ultimately well-received.

References to Active Edge have been confirmed in the Android P beta code, including commands that are specific to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. XDA Forums member meraz9000, a prominent leaker, has also managed to get ahold of a prototype Pixel 3 XL handset, and true to form, the device has Active Edge.

Apart from Active Edge, XDA Developers have also discovered references in the code of Android P beta. The codes specifically mentioned new wireless charging docks, which would likely be designed for the upcoming flagship smartphones. This actually falls very much in line with rumors pointing to the Pixel 3 series being fitted with a glass back. Such a design choice does not only make a smartphone look elegant, it also allows the device to be compatible with wireless charging solutions.