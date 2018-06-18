Roger Federer Wins Back The World No. 1 Title And Drives Away With A Brand New Mercedes

After almost three months of taking some time off, Roger Federer is back and has reclaimed his title as the World No. 1 tennis player. He had a 6-4 7-6(3) victory over Canadian Milos Raonic at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on Sunday, according to ESPN. This is his first Mercedes Cup title. It also puts him in great shape to go on to play the grass courts of Wimbledon next month. He is looking to secure his 100th career title at the All-England Tennis Club.

In addition to winning the title at the Stuttgart Open and grabbing back his No. 1 title, Federer also got to drive away in a brand new Mercedes just for claiming victory. At 36-years-old, he is having it all and hopes that he can further his tennis career even longer. However, retirement is still close at hand as he thinks about it often. The 20-time Grand Slam champ admitted that he is not sure exactly when that will be at this point.

Roger also mentioned that a lot depended on his family. His wife, Mirka, loves to watch him play and has been seen supporting him at many matches throughout his career. He said that if she is okay with his hectic tennis schedule, then he will continue on. According to the dad-of-four, he will stop playing when it is no longer good for his family. But for now, the Fed will continue on his trek to win more titles until he makes that all-important decision to call it quits.

Rafael Nadal was asked recently how he would feel if and when Roger Federer chooses to retire from professional tennis. As reported by Tennis World, the Spaniard said that it wouldn’t really make a difference in how he plays.

‘With Federer, I have an amazing relationship. But my motivation on the court doesn’t change depending on who is in front of me. It’s not good when you play you should be motivated. The only goal is to overcome yourself. Because you can win or lose, but the only true satisfaction is bringing yourself beyond the limit.”

Nadal is now ranked second in the world behind his biggest rival on the court. There could be another showdown on the grass court at Wimbledon again this year. Federer will be seeking his ninth Wimbledon title. He will be playing the Halle Open next week in which he needs to win that tournament in order to keep his No. 1 ranking.