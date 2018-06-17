Kathy Griffin Slams ‘Complicit’ Melania Trump For Child Separation Statement

Comedian Kathy Griffin held nothing back in a profane-laced tweet.

As Inquisitr has already reported, Melania Trump recently sounded off her thoughts on the current immigration policies and the separation of children and parents. According to the Communications Director Stephanie Grisham, FLOTUS Trump “hates” to see children being separated from their parents, but believes laws exist for a reason.

“She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Kathy Griffin, the liberal comedian who people – and media outlets – couldn’t stop talk about after she posed for pictures with a fake severed head of POTUS Donald Trump as a prop, didn’t take long to take a profane-laced swing at the FLOTUS for her “complicit” statement on the immigration controversy.

In a NSFW tweet containing profane language, Griffin slammed Melania for her comment on the controversy.

“F*** you, Melanie. You know d*** well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s***.”

The comment’s section of Griffin’s tweet is filled with people who are supporting the liberal comedian’s brutal slam against the FLOTUS. Some even used the tweet as an opportunity to slam Trump in their own way.

“What are the five languages @flotus is supposedly fluent in? Because English isn’t one of them,” one Twitter user exclaimed in the comments.

Rich Fury/Invision / AP Images

A second chimed in that they could “guarantee” the FLOTUS wasn’t fluent in five languages. Others pointed out the fact that, technically, First Lady Trump also entered the country illegally.

“Didn’t #FLOTUS also break the law entering the country illegally?”

A quick scan of Griffin’s Twitter reveals the comedian does not regret or back-down from her profane-laced slap against Melania. In fact, she has very actively re-tweeted several media outlets who have reported on her statement on Twitter.

She also has actively replied to some who have supported and criticized her for what she had to say in regards to Melania Trump’s statement on the children being separated by their parents because of the current immigration policies.

Sixth Secretary of DHS Kirstjen Nielsen took to Twitter as well to voice her own thoughts and opinion on the children separation controversy which was that the U.S. government did not have a policy on separating children from parents at the border.

“We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”

Griffin replied to the statement calling Nielsen a “liar.” In several other tweets, Nielsen claimed that DHS takes the safety of minors in custody very seriously. She noted that often times a child is separated from a parent – or guardian – for their own safety.

DHS takes very seriously its duty to protect minors in our temporary custody from gangs, traffickers, criminals and abuse. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

Griffin even took the time to re-tweet and respond to individuals on Twitter who accused the liberal comedian of “cyberbullying.” One Twitter user told Kathy enough was enough, “Can’t we all just be better?”