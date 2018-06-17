Ray J Celebrates His First Father’s Day, And Pays Tribute To Princess Love Via Touching Video

Ray J, the star of 'Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood,' celebrates his very first Father's Day and posts a touching video paying tribute to wife, Princess Love.

Love and Hip Hop stars Ray J and Princess Love celebrated Ray J’s first Father’s Day by sharing footage of the moments leading up to the birth of their daughter, Melody Love Norwood. In the days leading up to Melody’s arrival, Ray J posted a music video which starred himself and his wife, Princess Love. The video was a series of candid clips that were recorded over the last nine months of Princess Love’s pregnancy.

“You are the doorway to life and I love u 4 the all the patience, love and time u put into bringing your child into this World safe,” Ray J captioned the post. The R&B singer revealed that Princess was in labor for 27 hours and said that his respect for her is at an all-time high.

After Melody’s birth, Ray J said that the feeling of being a father has to be one of the most incredible experiences of his life, according to Radar Online.

Ray J and Princess have been vocal about the challenges they’ve faced while conceiving. The couple documented some of their trials on Season 4 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop L.A. reality series, according to Essence.

The couple decided to keep Princess’ pregnancy a secret until the end of her second trimester. Love revealed in an Instagram post that she made the decision to keep her pregnancy news a secret because she said it was “bad luck to announce too early.”

Ray J and Princess’ daughter weighed in at seven pounds and was 19-and-a-quarter inches long. R&B singer Brandy, Ray J’s older sister, also posted a photo of the newborn to her Instagram, with the caption “Melody.”

The singer revealed last month that he has no plans to hire any nannies to help with his daughter. Ray J may not want strangers around his newborn, but he was missing his big sister at the couple’s baby shower. R&B singer Brandy Norwood sat down in an interview and revealed the real reason she skipped younger brother’s Ray J and Princess’s event.

Back in March, Brandy and her mom, Sonja Norwood, had to skip Ray J and Princess’ ice-cream-themed baby shower. It was reported by People that Brandy and Sonja’s absence from the special event was due to a disagreement involving Princess.

Brandy revealed in an interview that she was unable to attend the baby shower because she had to perform at a show that she had previously made a commitment to, according to VH1.

Brandy made it clear that she really wanted to attend the celebration to welcome her first niece into the world, but her schedule created a conflict. The R&B singer didn’t have an answer as to why her mother skipped Princess and Ray J’s event.

Before the birth of his daughter, Ray J stated that he was ready to leave his playboy ways behind to begin the next chapter of his life with his wife and little girl, according to People.

The LHHH stars will appear in a two-hour VH1 special, according to TMZ.

The 37-year-old singer will also get some crucial parenting tips from Spencer and Heidi Pratt, according to the Daily Mail. The couples have already begun filming and the series is set to air later this summer.