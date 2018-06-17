Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Posts Sweet Photos For Father’s Day

Somehow Pauley Perrette’s NCIS character, Abby, managed to say goodbye to her father figure in Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs when she left the show this season, but the actress’s real dad, Paul, is probably smiling ear to ear (if he goes on Twitter) after seeing what his famous daughter posted about him to her social media account. The actress shared adorable side-by-side pictures of her being held as an infant by her mother while standing next to her father as well as a more current picture of her dancing with her dad.

“#HappyFathersDay I love my dad so much. Very grateful! (I’m the baby),” she said in the Twitter post. She is obviously very proud of him, having said in another tweet two and half years ago, “My dad turns 80 on Sunday. He’s here. Drove a pickup truck from Alabama to LA to be with me. He’s still an active #FireFighter He’s awesome.” And no doubt the feeling is mutual as witnessed by her father’s interview after her last episode of NCIS aired this past May.

#HappyFathersDay I love my dad so much. Very grateful! (I’m the baby) pic.twitter.com/ePd0mhFH8O — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 17, 2018

Paul, 82, spoke to his local CBS station from their hometown of Equality, Alabama, just after the episode aired. In fact, the town had a watch party for the final episode. “When I see her, I don’t really see her as the star that people do. I see her as the daughter that I’m very proud of,” he said. “The other side is that Pauley is still Pauley. She has been able to maintain her own personality, her own standards, her own morals.

“That kid has never ever thought of herself. She gives everything that she’s got away. But she’s worked hard for everything that she’s got. She’d earned every step of the way, and that’s why I’m proud for her. And I’m certainly glad that she’s my daughter,” he added. Their mutual admiration society is touching, and he’s continued to speak out on her behalf now that she is off the show. At the end of May, he told RadarOnline he gave an update on how his famous daughter was doing after leaving the crime drama.

“She’s doing great. She’s in better health now than she’s been in ages. She’s been exercising with her dogs since she got off,” he said. Paul also mentioned that he advised her to take a break and not look for other roles too soon. After appearing in 15 seasons of the hit CBS show, she certainly deserves that break.