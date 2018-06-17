Watch Tunisia Vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

A revamped England side hopes to make a solid first impression on the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they face Tunisia, who hope to get past the group stage for the first time ever.

A fully revamped England side look to win their nation’s first FIFA World Cup match since the 2010 tournament in South Africa, as FIFA.com recounts, while a spirited Tunisia hopes to advance out of the group stage for the first time ever in their fifth trip to the World Cup. The two face off in what should be a tense Group G opener that will live stream from Volgograd, Russia, on Monday.

Not one player remains on the England national team from that 1-0 victory over Slovenia that put them in the Round of 16, as 11v11.com recalls, and Manager Gareth Southgate — also helming his first World Cup side — says that not only does England have new players, but the Three Lions will also debut an entirely new approach to the international game. The new game plan is an all-out attacking style keyed by 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who also captains the England team.

“They have a hunger to press and win the ball back, and want to play brave football. They want to be a bold and attacking team. That’s how I feel we should play,” Southgate told The Guardian. “There was a perception of them across the world, a perception of English football, and I thought it was possible to change that.”

For Tunsia, 27-year-old striker Whabi Khazri comes into the World Cup in top form, and could pose a threat, especially from set pieces, to the England defense, according to an ESPN analysis.

Les Aigles de Carthage, as Tunisia is called, come into the 2018 World Cup off a strong series of performances in international friendlies as they warmed up for the biggest event in world football. Prior to a hard-fought loss to Spain, who are among the favorites to win the World Cup this year, they fought to 2-2 draws against Turkey and European Champions Portugal, as The Independent recorded. In March, Tunisia scored 1-0 wins over Iran and Costa Rica.

But England, since their shocking exit from the 2016 Euros after a 2-1 loss to Iceland, have dropped only two matches out of 19, with six of the matches drawn, according to 11v11.

Security is at a high level for the match, which takes place in Volgograd, near the terror-torn North Caucusus region, according to The Guardian.

