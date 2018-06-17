‘Pokemon Let’s Go’ and Poke Ball Plus Pre-order Bundles Now Available

Here are pertinent details about 'Pokemon Let's Go' bundles, and a really cool item for the game.

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee! will be the first Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. The combination of an all-time favourite game and today’s most popular console is sure to be a big hit. Preorder bundles for Pokemon Let’s Go are now available.

According to IGN, Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee! are available for preorder on Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Both games retail for $59.99 for a single copy of either Pikachu or Eevee. However, there are bundle deals that include the Poke Ball Plus—an accessory for the game. The Poke Ball Plus costs $49.99 alone. If customers were to preorder either the Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Eevee! bundle from Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop, they would need to shell out $99.99. The bundle would save interested buyers about $10.00.

Comic Book has found a way for Amazon Prime members to save a bit more if they buy the game and the Poke Ball Plus separately. According to the site, Prime members get a 20 percent discount on the game if they buy it individually, dropping the price to about $48. If they add the Poke Ball Plus, the total amount would come to $98. It is not much when it comes to savings, but it is two dollars cheaper than the bundle deals.

Nintendo’s official website reveals that the games can be preordered at Walmart and the Pokemon Centre as well. It seems neither Walmart nor the Pokemon Center offer any special bundles. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee and the Poke Ball Plus are sold separately in these establishments. However, gamers who preorder either of the games at Pokemon Center will receive a keychain plushie of either Pikachu or Eevee depending on the game they purchased.

Both games are expected to attract Pokemon Go players as the Pokemon: Let’s Go games feature the same type of interactive gameplay. The Poke Ball Plus controller adds to this interactive gameplay as it can be used like the Joy-Con on a switch when playing the Pokemon: Let’s Go games or Pokemon Go, reported Nintendo.

The accessory essentially works like a controller and allows Pokemon trainers to simulate catching a pokemon in real life. The Poke ball reacts to the throwing motion of a trainer. It lights up and vibrates when a trainer catches a pokemon, much like the pokeballs in the game. Cries of the captured pokemon can be heard inside the Poke Ball Plus as well, making the experience even more realistic.

In addition, all Poke Ball Plus controllers already contain the mythical pokemon Mew. According to the Pokemon: Let’s Go website, buying the accessory is the only way gamers can include Mew to their collection of Pokemon in the Let’s Go games. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will be released on November 16, 2018. Nintendo states that up to two trainers can play the game at the same time.