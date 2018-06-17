Former Campaign Manager of Bernie Sanders Suggests Bernie Is ‘Considering’ Running For President In 2020

Bernie Sanders' greatest motivation right now is trying to determine who is the best person to oust Donald Trump from the White House in 2020.

If you find yourself disgruntled with politics today and aren’t happy with the present state of affairs in the United States, you may be pleased to know that there is a very strong possibility that Bernie Sanders may step in once again and attempt to reform Washington, D.C., with 2016 campaign manager Jeff Weaver recently stating that Bernie is “considering” running for president in 2020.

According to USA Today, Weaver was asked in an interview with C-Span’s Washington Journal whether the Independent Bernie Sanders was thinking about the possibility of another presidential bid in 2020.

“Voters in Vermont certainly will be coming up in November. Nationally, he is considering another run for the presidency. When the time comes I think we’ll have an answer to that. But right now he’s still considering it.”

When Jeff Weaver was later asked what Bernie Sanders’ strongest desire is right now, Weaver replied that his greatest motivation at the moment is trying to find a way to oust Donald Trump from the White House by attempting to determine who is the best person to do this in 2020.

“What motivates him is the desire to have a new president in the White House and a heavy consideration is, who is the best person to beat Trump in 2020.”

I’m so ready for this. #Bernie2020 Bernie Sanders 'considering' another presidential bid in 2020 https://t.co/T79jhylCB6 — Madelyn de Winter (@madelyndewinter) June 16, 2018

When Bernie Sanders attempted his 2016 presidential bid, he managed to draw an astonishingly large number of people at rallies all over the United States, with official figures saying that over 1.5 million citizens attended these rallies. Sanders also garnered support from more than 13 million voters in America.

While the 76-year-old Sanders announced in May that he would be running for the Senate in what will be his third term there, he also sent a message of hope to those who have supported him over the years, telling them that “our struggle to create a government which represents all of us and not just the one percent must continue.”

Bernie Sanders later shared his greatest desire for the future during a policy forum, stating that in his view America needs a society that works for all of its citizens and not just the few.

“The American vision of the future, our vision, must be to create a government and an economy that works for all, not just a handful of billionaires.”

WATCH: Bernie Sanders' campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, says @SenSanders is "considering another run for the presidency" pic.twitter.com/VvGbDqfyTz — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) May 29, 2018

Jeff Weaver’s personal opinion is that Bernie Sanders is the best possible candidate in America that has a chance to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.

“Bernie is the person best positioned to defeat Trump in 2020. That’s my personal view. He brings a lot of new voters into the process. He is also incredibly strong with independent voters.”

While Bernie Sanders has not stated in concrete terms that he will be running for the U.S. presidency in 2020, just the fact that he is seriously considering it is giving many Americans hope.