Seth MacFarlane ‘Embarrassed’ To Work For Fox After Tucker Carlson Tells Viewers To Ignore Other News Outlets

Seth MacFarlane wants television viewers to tune in to watch his Fox network shows, but he thinks that it’s time for them to turn off the Fox News Channel. The creator of Family Guy and The Orville launched a TV empire on Fox, but lately he isn’t feeling too proud to work for the network where he got his big break. As reported by Deadline, MacFarlane’s issue is with some of the reporting going on over on the cable news network owned by the same parent company that puts money in his pockets. He recently took to Twitter to air his grievances with the corporation.

Seth MacFarlane expressed his frustration with Fox in response to comments that Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson recently made on his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. On Friday, the conservative political commentator begged his viewers to ignore any information reported by any media outlet that is not Fox News.

“If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,” Carlson said.

In response to a tweet by CNN host Brian Selter that deemed Tucker Carlson’s comments “sad,” Seth MacFarlane wrote that the Fox News host’s words made him feel “embarrassed” to be a Fox employee.

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News,” MacFarlane tweeted. “This is fringe s**t, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

Seth MacFarlane 'Embarrassed' to Work for Fox After Tucker Carlson Urges Viewers to Distrust 'Big News Stations' https://t.co/zmRyXuIugO pic.twitter.com/L3Q5AgggMI — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 17, 2018

MacFarlane tweeted something similar back in February in response to Fox News’ coverage of the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He wrote that the channel’s reporting was making it “harder and harder” for him to go to work.

Getting harder and harder to go to work. https://t.co/NjfREbtNFP — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 19, 2018

Even though Tucker Carlson wants viewers to look to him and his fellow Fox News hosts for the truth about what’s going on in the world, what he tells them isn’t always correct. Back in February, he had to apologize for an erroneous report about one of the news networks that he recently disparaged. As reported by The Washington Post, he retracted a claim that a CNN host had provided a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor with a “scripted question” ahead of a televised town hall.

Carlson has also been criticized over the stories that he chooses to share with his viewers. Back in April, The Cut noted that he was reporting on “sex-crazed” pandas instead of covering the FBI raid on the office of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

@FoxNews We both make up fake stories for the Fox Corporation! Isn't that cool? https://t.co/b1Yj2cGjPm — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 5, 2017

Luckily for Seth MacFarlane, his days of feeling “embarrassed” by working for the same parent company as Tucker Carlson may soon come to an end. He has an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, which is currently the subject of a bidding war between Disney and Comcast. Once one of the entertainment conglomerates purchases the production company, MacFarlane will no longer be a member of the same Fox family as Carlson.