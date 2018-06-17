Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To Her Late Dad In Touching Father’s Day Post

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star posts poignant Father's Day tributes to Robert Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is getting emotional about Father’s Day. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a poignant tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, on Instagram late Saturday night. Kim captioned a throwback snap of herself with her arm around famous father, describing Robert as “the best dad in the world.” Kim admitted to her followers that she knew she was making the post a little early, but she explained that her late father was heavy on her mind just ahead of Father’s Day.

Robert Kardashian was the father of Kim, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and her brother Rob, and was Kris Jenner’s first husband. The Kardashian matriarch was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991, before divorcing him and marrying Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn). Robert Kardashian, a lawyer who became a household name when he was part of O.J. Simpson’s dream team during his 1995 murder trial, died in 2003 at age 59 when his daughter Kim was just 23 years old.

Kim Kardashian’s social media feed is frequently filled with selfies and promos for her beauty businesses, but lately, she seems to have her late father on her mind, as can be seen in her touching Father’s Day post below. Over the past month, Kim has also posted several throwback family photos with her father in them.

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has publicly remembered her father on social media on Father’s Day. In 2015, Kim paid tribute to Robert Kardashian with two Instagram posts on Father’s Day, according to The Daily Mail. Kim captioned a childhood photo of her dad snuggling her and her sister Kourtney with, “Happy Fathers Day to the best dad in the world! It’s been over a decade since you’ve been gone but the memories run so deep they will last forever! ”

In a separate post, Kim captioned a mid-1980s photo of herself and her dad with, “My 1st day of school my daddy was there in his Fila track suit.”

Of course, Robert Kardashian is not the only man on Kim Kardashian’s mind this Father’s Day. The gorgeous mom of three also paid tribute to her husband, Kanye West, with a sweet snap of him with their daughter, North West, up on his shoulders.

“Happy Father’s Day babe,” Kim captioned the Instagram post. “Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there! “