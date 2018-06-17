‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Has His First Memory And ‘WilSon’ Fans Will Be Thrilled

Will Horton remembers his husband, and that will bring major drama to the NBC soap.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will have a huge breakthrough and recall his first memory since being given the mystery serum by his grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

According to a June 17 report by Monsters & Critics, Days of Our Lives fans will see Will finally remember something about his former life in Salem, and the memory will be triggered by his ex-husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

As Days of Our Lives viewers know, Will Horton was previously killed by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), but was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf, using a serum that was made to resurrect the dead. Will was then taken by Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) and kept away from his family in Salem, who all believed him to be dead. However, Ben found out the truth and told everyone in Salem that Will was still alive.

After the shocking announcement, Will’s mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and some other Salem citizens set out to find Will, and they were stunned when they realized that he had no memory of his life in Salem. This mean that Will couldn’t remember his parents, his husband, or even his daughter, Arianna.

Eventually, Days of Our Lives fans watched as Will returned to Salem and fell in love with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). However, now that his memory is slowing coming back, and he’ll likely soon remember all of the details about his life and marriage with Sonny Kiriakis, things are not looking good for Paul.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actor Christopher Sean is leaving Days of Our Lives, and has already finished filming. DOOL viewers are now taking the exit to mean that Will is likely soon going to remember everything about his former life and reunite with Sonny in the near future.

It seems that everything is about to change for Will, Sonny, and Paul, and that this week could be the start of a dramatic and heartbreaking new storyline for Salem’s most dramatic love triangle.

This week on #DAYS: Will may be able to cure his amnesia, but at what cost? pic.twitter.com/4qFe8iY9Sl — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 11, 2018

The Inquisitr reports that there seems to be much more drama to come as Sami Brady is set to return to Salem this fall, and Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will come home with shocking news of a pregnancy. However, she won’t know which one of the DiMera brothers the baby belongs to.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.