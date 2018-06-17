Tristan Thompson Reportedly Asks Mistress Lani Blair To Quit Her Job In The Name Of His Reputation

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been in contact with his alleged mistress Lani Blair in hopes that he can get her to change her mind about her choice of occupation.

According to a June 15 report by Life & Style Magazine, Tristan Thompson has been talking to Lani Blair and asking her to quit her job as a stripper. Lani, who has quite a following, allegedly thinks the NBA star is crazy as she believes he’s being too “possessive.”

“Lani thinks Tristan is crazy because he asked her to stop dancing for money. She thinks he’s lost his mind. He told her she’s ruining his imagine by being in the club scene, hosting parties, and letting everyone throw cash on her. Lani thinks his request is too possessive, especially since she’s not his main girl. She told him she’s going to continue to do her unless he’s ready to step up and give her the world,” an insider reportedly told In Touch Magazine.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women, Lani Blair included, surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Last weekend In Vegas???? A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Jun 14, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

Despite the shocking cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian stayed in Cleveland and stood by her man. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lani Blair even called Khloe to apologize for her part in the scandal. However, Kardashian allegedly hung up on her.

“Lani reached out and apologized to Khloe. She got her number from Tristan. Before she could finish, Khloé hung up. Lani called back, left a message, and told Khloe she feels awful, won’t do it again, and basically left an honest, genuine. and heartfelt apology,” one source dished.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had packed their bags and left Cleveland together. The couple headed back to Khloe’s home in L.A. where her famous family was waiting to celebrate her homecoming.

The Inquisitr reports that Khloe and Tristan came home to balloons and cookies with baby True’s face on them as a welcome home gift. E! Online reveals that Khloe Kardashian later revealed she was cooking beef kidneys, one of Tristan Thompson’s favorite meals, likely in honor of Father’s Day.