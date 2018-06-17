‘Solo’ Cast Unaware Of ‘Star Wars’ Character’s Cameo, Timeline Revealed, And Alden Ehrenreich Talks Sequel

Those who have already seen Solo: A Star Wars Story know of the epic cameo at the end of the film. For those who haven’t seen Solo: A Star Wars Story, you should probably do so, it’s pretty cool, and you may want to skip this article as a major cameo is revealed below. While some are mixed over the new sci-film, the majority of critics and fans loved it, and when audiences saw the famed Star Wars character make an appearance at the end—fans lost it!

(Warning: Major cameo of Solo: A Star Wars Storyrevealed below.)

In the film, we learn that Han Solo’s (Alden Ehrenreich) love interest, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), was really working for the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate the whole time, but then the big reveal happened; at the end of the movie, Qi’ra contacts Crimson Dawn’s leader and it’s revealed that he is the one and only Darth Maul, and just as cool, Ray Park reprised his role as the Sith Lord. Not only was the cameo a major revelation for viewers, but as it turns out, the Solo cast were also unaware of the character appearing in the movie during filming. It wasn’t until Ehrenreich went back to do some pick-up shots (additional footage filmed after the initial filming is complete) when he found out.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alden Ehrenreich spoke of the Star Wars cameo.

“There was a part in the script where it said, ‘somebody appears’ and it wouldn’t say who, so there was a lot of speculation amongst the crew and cast about ‘who is that going to be?’ and then I found out like a few months ago.”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Many Star Wars fans felt that Darth Maul was underused in the live-action movies, only appearing sparsely throughout The Phantom Menace, so Maul’s return was welcomed, but many were confused on his return. At the end of Phantom Menace, the Sith Lord is cut in half and seemingly dies. But those who follow the novels or the animated Clone Wars and Rebels, all of which are Star Wars canon, know of the character’s survival; using the dark side of the force, Darth Maul willed himself to live after being cut in half, temporarily received mechanical spider legs, and eventually ended up once again two-legged. Since he lost his Sith master-disciple spot, he joined the criminal underworld.

Given the Star Wars timeline and where Solo fits into it, there is plenty of room for a sequel featuring Han duking it out with Darth Maul. As Fansided documented, Solo: A Star Wars Story takes place 11 to 14 years before the Battle of Yavin, also known as the Battle of the Death Star, which takes place cinematically during Episode IV: A New Hope. When Entertainment Tonight asked Alden about potentially fighting Darth Maul, he said that he didn’t know if that was going to happen for sure but “that’d be pretty cool.” The actor then remarked on how he would like to see the interpersonal connection between the characters develop if there were to be a sequel.

“I think all the relationships, between me and Lando, me and Qi’ra, all those relationships are so dynamic and fun and interesting, I’d love to see how those play out”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently playing in theaters and it’s estimated to hit VOD and DVD in September 2018, as reported by DVD Release Dates.