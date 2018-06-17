Hailey Baldwin’s Family Reportedly Afraid Justin Bieber Will Break Her Heart Again

Baldwin and Bieber are an item again, and not everyone is happy about it.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are dating again, but her family is allegedly worried about the romance, as they believe Justin could break Hailey’s heart again.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Hailey Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, has her famous family a bit worried. It seems some members of Hailey’s brood believe that Justin Bieber is “unpredictable” and could leave the model hurt when all is said and done.

“Some of Hailey’s family is pretty conservative and they love that Justin and Hailey are spending time together. However, they are worried about things working out this time around. Justin can be unpredictable and even though he really seems to be reformed lately, Hailey’s parents would hate to see things end poorly between them. Hailey really loves Justin so it would hurt to see him break her heart. Everyone in Hailey’s family is watching closely hoping Justin does the right thing by her,” an insider told the outlet.

Perhaps Hailey Baldwin’s family is so concerned because they know how strongly she feels about Justin Bieber. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Hailey has been carrying a torch for Justin for a long time, and that they have been “best friends” for many years. However, there was seemingly always something more to their relationship.

“They’ve had this weird thing for so many years. He was a very important part of her life way back when and he always has a special place in her heart. Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends. So it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again.”

As fans will remember, Justin Bieber ended his on again, off again relationship with Selena Gomez again earlier this year. In addition, Hailey Baldwin was most recently linked to singer Shawn Mendes, but sources tell the magazine that the pair were “never a couple,” despite having a “flirty friendship,” and didn’t ever define the relationship to be anything very serious.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship seems to be on the serious side. The couple have been spotted out together multiple times over the past couple of weeks.

TMZ reports that the couple spent the entire week together in Miami, Florida, before heading to New York City for the weekend. On Saturday they were photographed making out all over NYC. The two were spotted in a lip lock at BK’s Domino Park before heading over to Manhattan and engaging in some serious PDA at Rockefeller Park.