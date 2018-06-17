Pop Princess Kylie Minogue To Headline At BBC Radio Event

Kylie Minogue will take the stage at BBC Radio 2's event in September.

Kylie Minogue will headline BBC Radio 2’s Live From Hyde Park festival this September in front of a crowd of 50,000. The “Stop Me From Falling” singer, who will be the main act, made the announcement on the Chris Evans breakfast show. Minogue will also join Rita Ora, All Saints, and Manic Street Preachers at the day-long event. Kylie will perform hits from her latest album Golden.

Kylie said in a statement that she’s absolutely thrilled to be headlining BBC Radio’s “Live in Hyde Park” this year,” according to Radio Today.

The Grammy award-winning artist said that she cannot wait to hop on the famous stage and celebrate a “Golden” year with the audience.”

Kylie made an appearance on BBC Radio 2 and told Evans that she’s played Hyde Park a few times and enjoyed it. The singer added that it’s a great venue and always has good vibes.

Lenny Kravitz and The Band Of Love will also perform on September 9.

This is the second time that BBC’s festival has been lead by a woman. Gladys Knight will perform in the park on September 8.

On Thursday night, Minogue was at Buckingham Palace chatting it up with Prince William during a reception for the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, according to the Daily Mail.

The 50-year-old pop princess stood out in a jaw-dropping metallic gown as she spoke with the Duke of Cambridge before the dinner.

Before engaging in conversation, Kylie and Prince William greeted one another with a warm handshake. Kylie Minogue previously performed for Queen Elizabeth on her 92nd birthday in April.

The “Can’t Get You Out My Head” singer stunned in a plunging neckline dress that showed off her fit figure. The lower half of the form-fitting dress cascaded down into a flowing skirt.

A splash of color was added to Kylie’s look via her signature bright red nails. The singer’s jewelry was toned down and appeared to be quite simple in comparison to the rest of her look. Kylie’s soft and natural makeup was topped off with pink glossy lips.

When a pop princess meets a real prince! ????@kylieminogue met Prince William at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/KQa6fu5R9X pic.twitter.com/MYWkKDzjWr — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 15, 2018

Kylie was in attendance to show her support for the cancer treatment hospital. This was a cause close to her heart, as the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 in 2005.

At the reception, Prince William emphasized to guests the hospital’s significance to the United Kingdom.

Kylie opened up about her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis before celebrating her 50th birthday last month. Minogue took to Instagram and shared an older photo that showed her with cropped hair. In the photo, Kylie was beaming as she stared off into the distance.

Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer while in the middle of her Showgirl: Greatest Hits World Tour. The singer endured a partial mastectomy and rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. The following year, Kylie was cleared.

Kylie has won numerous awards for her catchy tunes, including a Grammy back in 2004. Minogue was born in Austrailia, but the U.K. is her adopted home. It was in Austrailia that Kylie shot to fame on the daytime soap opera, Neighbours.