Jon Gosselin Gets A Sweet Father’s Day Greeting From Daughter Hannah

The dad of eight is especially close with one of his teen sextuplets.

Jon Gosselin is a dad-of-eight, but he seems to have a special connection with his daughter, Hannah. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star got a special Father’s Day greeting from Hannah, one of his 14-year-old sextuplets with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

On Sunday, Hannah Gosselin posted a sweet photo collage and message to her dad on Instagram. The post, which you can see below, features more than a dozen photos of Hannah with her dad, as well as a few with Hannah’s sextuplet brother, Collin Gosselin, and Jon’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

Hannah captioned the tribute to her dad with “Happy Father’s Day,” telling him that he is the best dad she could ask for and expressing gratitude for their “late night ice cream runs together.”

Jon Gosselin wasted no time in commenting on his daughter’s post. Gosselin hit the comments section right away to respond with, “Thank you HJ love you!!!!”

Jon Gosselin has been on a bit of a social media spree of late, posting a steady stream of pics of himself with Hannah over the past few months that have shown them out for ice cream, eating Mexican food, and going on a “road trip.” Hannah has reposted many of the happy pics.

It is clear from both Jon and Hanna’s social media feeds that they have a lot of one-on-one time together. In April, E! News also revealed that Jon Gosselin spent Easter Sunday, which was also his birthday, with only Hannah and none of his other seven kids. In fact, a look at Jon’s Instagram reveals that, with the exception of a throwback snap of the sextuplets — Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel — in honor of their 14th birthday on May 10, he has not shared photos of any of his kids except Hannah and Collin in more than a year.

Fans of the reality TV family have even speculated that Jon Gosselin may have gained full custody of Hannah. According to In Touch Weekly, Jon Gosselin recently posted a cryptic video message to fans in which he hinted that something may have changed regarding his custody arrangement for his teen daughter.

“Unfortunately Hannah couldn’t make it to this video but I’d like to thank everyone for the love and support you’ve shown us this week,” Gosselin told fans in an Instagram video in May. “Obviously you know the situation, if you don’t know the situation, you should just get together with a friend or anyone that understands the situation.”

You can see Hannah Gosselin’s sweet Father’s Day tribute to her dad below.