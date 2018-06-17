Tami Roman Debuts Weight Loss, Fires Back At Haters For Calling Her A ‘Crackhead’

'Basketball Wives LA' star Tami Roman responds to haters who called her a 'crackhead' and reveals the true reason for her weight loss.

Tami Roman has received criticism across social media for shedding a few extra pounds. The Basketball Wives LA star debuted her new cropped hairdo and admitted that she has opted for a healthier lifestyle to lower her risk for diabetes, according to Ebony.

“I didn’t lose weight, I lost my willingness to die.”

The reality television vet said that diabetes is “no joke!” and that she started detoxing, suppressing her appetite, and making better choices when it comes to food. Roman told haters to enjoy the laughs, leaving negative comments, and calling her a “crackhead” because she has two daughters that she is focused on living for.

The Bonnet Chronicles creator opened up and shared her message to fans who called her “too skinny” and made harsh jokes about her new body when she debuted a shorter hairstyle.

Tami Roman, the reality TV vet who hails from Season 1 of MTV’s hit reality show, The Real World, has had major success with her viral Instagram series, the “Bonnet Chronicles.” In fact, Roman just landed a Basketball Wives LA spinoff which will give fans a glimpse into her life as she juggles family and managing her budding comedy career.

However, a comic vet that Roman looks up to, 58-year-old Luenell, revealed on The Breakfast Club that she wasn’t too big on Instagram comics.

In April, Luenell shared her thoughts on “social media comedians” and said that it bothers her and she believes that it bothers other veteran comics that comics on social media are getting paid more. Lunell said that she doesn’t do comedy for the money, but, she would like to get paid for being one of the “bad ones out there.”

The Basketball Wives LA star appeared on the Sister Circle talk show on June 12, where she went “on record” on how she felt after Luenell criticized her and NeNe Leakes when she discussed the way new comedians are breaking into the comedy industry.

“A person who I really admired and respected, she came for myself and NeNe [Leakes]: Luenell.”

Luenell is still touring the world as a stand-up comedian and has a career that spans television, film, theater, and even crosses over into the music industry.

Tami continued to explain that Luenell previously referred to her and other comedians as “the reality people.” Roman said that there is “a lane for everybody” and this is a reason that she is hesitant to call herself a comedian. Roman said that she gets on stage, tells great stories, and hopes people laugh and think that they’re funny.

Fans of the two women began battling it out online and taking sides when Luenell’s niece caught wind of Tami’s interview.

Tami Roman’s comedy career is flourishing and she’s currently touring. Tami’s “Bonnet Chronicles” began when the television personality uploaded uncut video clips of herself in a bonnet while commenting on scandals and other major news in the celebrity world.

The highly successful series was executive produced by Roman and L.A. brand-builder, Ernest Dukes.

Roman is also reported to be starring in a new show called The Beverly Trill Billies. The Jasmin Brand reported that the premise of the show is a hilarious revival of the 1962 classic sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies.