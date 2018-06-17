Trump Encourages ‘Washington Post’ Employees To Go On Long Strike After Paper Publishes Russia Bombshell

"Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn't paying them enough," Trump tweeted, adding that a "really long strike would be a great idea."

President Donald Trump took to Twitter, again, to criticize one of his favorite targets — the Washington Post, the Daily Beast Reports. The media outlet released a new report today, detailing Trump confidant Roger Stone’s previously undisclosed meeting with a Russian national during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn’t paying them enough,” Trump tweeted, adding that a “really long strike would be a great idea.” Candid as always, the POTUS said the strike would be good for employees, who would get more money, and for everyone else, because “we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time.”

Earlier today, as the Inquisitr reported, WaPo published a report detailing a sit-down between President Trump’s associate Roger Stone, and a Russian national who goes under Henry Greenberg and Henry Oknyansky. Greenberg offered offered dirt on Hillary Clinton, demanding $2 million for the information.

The meeting between Stone and Greenberg was set up by Michael Caputo, a Trump campaign communications official. The brief meeting has now resurfaced as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling. Initially, Stone and Caputo refused to disclose the meeting, but Stone has since admitted to meeting with the Russian national, although he now claims the entire ordeal was an elaborate FBI sting operation, launched by U.S. law enforcement officials hostile to Donald Trump. Greenberg, on the other hand, claims to have been working as an FBI informant for the past 17 years.

Roger Stone, longtime Trump confidant, reveals he met with a Russian who offered dirt on Hillary Clinton during 2016 campaign https://t.co/1pw8zh2FsW — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 17, 2018

Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn’t paying them enough. I think a really long strike would be a great idea. Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time! Is @WaPo a registered lobbyist? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

President Donald Trump’s jab at the Washington Post is an obvious nod at the open letter signed by more than 400 WaPo employees. As the Business Insider reported, they signed a petition calling for job security, fair pay, benefits, healthcare, and also released a video, addressing Amazon and WaPo owner, Jeff Bezos, directly.

As CNN reported in January this year, Jeff Bezos has become the richest man of all time, with his net worth being in the neighborhood of $105 billion. The majority of Jeff’s net worth comes from the 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock he owns.

Washington Post employees may be alleging mistreatment, and urging Bezos to end his “shocking” practices now, but the billionaire tycoon has been under attack before, in late 2017, when Alan Selby, a journalist with the Mirror newspaper in the UK, spent five weeks undercover at an Amazon warehouse. Under constant camera surveillance, Amazon warehouse workers are discouraged from sitting down, required to pick an item for packing every 30 seconds, treated like “slaves and animals,” as one employee put it.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Amazon and Bezos via Twitter, claiming the company doesn’t pay its fair share of taxes, refuses to pay fair rates to the U.S. Postal Service, and adding that Jeff Bezos uses the Washington Post for lobbying, according to Vox.