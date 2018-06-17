Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Marks Father’s Day With Moving Tribute To Late Rocker

While many people are able to enjoy Father’s Day with their dads, the day is a tough one for those who no longer have theirs. Such is the case for Chris Cornell’s daughter, who has released a recording of a duet with her late father as part of an emotional tribute to the late rocker, reports AP. The 13-year-old posted the recording of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2U” to Instagram, along with beautiful and touching words from a daughter who misses her father.

“I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you,” she wrote. Chris Cornell died on May 18, 2017 while on tour. His death was ruled a suicide. Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden and enjoyed a successful career with Temple of the Dog and Audioslave and as a solo artist.

This isn’t the first time fans are hearing the extremely talented daughter of the late singer. Last August, Toni Cornell also performed “Hallelujah” with One Republic on ABC’s Good Morning America in tribute to her father and late rocker Chester Bennington, who also died by suicide on July 20, 2017. This past May was the first anniversary of Cornell’s death, which was hard on his family as his widow, Vicky, was still searching for answers about his death, as previously reported by Inquisitr. She felt that the “botched” investigation into her husband’s death led to a number of hurtful conspiracy theories and accusations from fans.

His death was ruled as a suicide in less than two hours after he was found having hung himself from a rubber exercise band in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit Casino hotel. This was just hours after Soundgarden’s Fox Theatre concert on the evening of May 17. Vicky took issue with the Wayne County, Michigan autopsy. She faulted the report for saying drugs did not contribute to his death. She felt this was misleading, which made it sound like he’d been killed.

“This has left me and my family still looking for answers, but at the same time, set off this whirlwind of conspiracies. Some of the people are just fans looking for answers, but some of them are conspiracy theorists who have said the most vile things to my children and me,” Vicky Cornell said at the time to The Detroit News.