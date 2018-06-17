Draya Michele Dons Sexy Lime Green Lace Bodysuit While Enjoying Night Out With BFF’s

Draya Michele, 'Basketball Wives LA alum, opted for a a sexy lime green lace jumpsuit while at the club with friends.

Draya left VH1 and launched two fashion lines: Mint Swim and Fine A** Girls. Michele has 6.5 million Instagram followers and is certain to ensure that her brand is long lasting.

Back in 2016, Draya sat down with Forbes and discussed her fashion lines and her vision for the future surrounding her businesses. At the time, Draya was on her fifth seasons for Mint Swim. Draya said that she decided to move to California from Pennsylvania to launch a swimwear line.

The model and entrepreneur said she created Fine A** Girls for her younger fan base who range from ages 18-years-old to 25-years old. The swimwear designer said that her brands are different for two different types of women.

Draya’s vision for Fine A** Girls was to create something for women like her. Michele said that her appearance on Basketball Wives garnered her more attention and she began to realize that many of my fans and the people who supported her were all very similar to her.

Draya’s Swimwear line, Mint Swim, is still going strong.

Mint Swim Sells Over $1 Million In Swimsuits

Back in 2016 was the first year that Michele sold over $1 million in swimsuits.

“Just to be able to see my numbers on paper, and actually, have proof of these profits and have to pay taxes on it was surreal.”

Although no one likes to pay taxes, Draya said that once you get to a certain tax bracket and you have to write the IRS a big check, it’s a good feeling because you feel accomplished.

Draya said that they are currently developing a men’s collection, but it has taken a little longer than expected. Michele said that making swim trunks is a little harder than making bikinis since guys care about fit, length, and measurements.

Draya said that social media has been her biggest tool for marketing and that she feels blessed to have so many followers who engage with her on social media.

In the future, Draya said that she will continue to expand her brand and both of her lines. The entrepreneur said that she’s working on being international and finding different ways to grow. Michele said that she would love to do collaborations with other celebrities, musical artists, and influencers.

Currently, Draya is writing and producing. Draya added that she shot some movies as well. The entrepreneur also appeared in the upcoming films True to the Game, opposite Evan Ross, Vivica A. Fox, and Columbus Short, and Perfect Match, opposite Cassie and Terrence J.