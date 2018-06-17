Jennifer Garner Pays Tribute To Ex-Husband Ben Affleck On Father’s Day

Hollywood celebrates dads the same way we do — on social media!

As dads everywhere celebrate Father’s Day today, June 17, many famous faces are being recognized for their amazing parenting skills on social media. Even some notable exes are praising their children’s fathers — like Jennifer Garner about Ben Affleck.

The affable actors began dating in 2004 after becoming friends when they worked together in two movies, 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil. They got married on June 29, 2005, in Turks and Caicos with her Alias co-star Victor Garber officiating. In June of 2015, they announced their separation after 10 years of marriage and three beautiful children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Garner and Affleck said in a joint statement at the time of their separation, according to People. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another, and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Three years later, the two seem to have held true to their words about co-parenting. The entire clan has been photographed at various outings, looking like a happy and healthy family unit.

In fact, this past April, 46-year-old Garner and the kids spent Easter in Hawaii with Affleck, who was in the Aloha State filming the Netflix movie Triple Frontier, reported Us Weekly.

And, just last week, they came together to celebrate daughter Violet’s graduation, reported Daily Mail.

“Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them,” said Garner in her Father’s Day Instagram tribute to 45-year-old Affleck. The accompanying photograph was of her ex-husband looking down, presumably at one of their kids. She tagged the Justice League star and added the hashtags, “#happyfathersday,” “#threeluckykids,” and “#haveagreatday.”

“That’s a class act right there,” said one of Garner’s 1.9 million Instagram followers in response to her post.

“You’re a beautiful person,” said another commenter.

“Such a great example of putting your kids first even through difficult times,” said a third person. “Kudos to you!”

Garner also paid tribute to her own dad, William, on Instagram this Father’s Day. Television viewers may recognize him from the Capital One commercial he did with his daughter a few years ago.

“Hey Dad, Melissa, Susannah and I know how lucky we are to be yours. We love you, Dad, and can’t wait to see you SOON,” Garner wrote beside a picture of herself hugging her pop.