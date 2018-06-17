Khloe Kardashian Returns Home To California With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been living in Cleveland for a few months now. She moved there to be with Tristan Thompson ahead of the birth of their first child. Kardashian chose to have her little girl in Cleveland while her boyfriend played basketball. Just days before little True arrived, it was revealed that Tristan had been cheating on Khloe throughout her pregnancy.

Last month, Kris Jenner revealed that Khloe Kardashian would be returning home to California soon. According to Us Weekly, the reality star arrived in California with her daughter and Tristan Thompson in tow. Kardashian shared photos of the balloons she received from Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi welcoming them home. There was also a snapshot of True holding her dad’s finger simply captioned, “Happy Father’s Day.”

It appears that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are attempting to work things out. As the Inquisitr reported, their chemistry is returning to what it was before the cheating scandal broke. Kardashian has to do what is right for her and her daughter right now. She remained in Cleveland in order to allow Thompson to be a part of the bonding experience from the beginning. Khloe is reportedly determined to try and make things work so that True has two parents actively involved in her life.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

The details surrounding living arrangements between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not been made public. She is likely returning to her home, but it is unclear whether or not he will be joining the mother and daughter duo or if he will reside separately for the time being. Kardashian’s family is ready to support her, even if it means reconciling with Thompson for the sake of True. The silence surrounding the scandal has been deafening, with only Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner briefly mentioning it when they appeared separately on Ellen.

Now that Khloe Kardashian has returned home to California, she can work through everything happening in her life. According to the Inquisitr, she has found herself being shamed for not being able to exclusively breastfeed her daughter, something that she spoke out against. Kardashian has to figure out what the end goal is with Tristan Thompson, even if it is only to co-parent effectively and without malice. She is surrounded by her family now, something that will change the way things go moving forward. Khloe can finally relax and be in a familiar place with familiar faces who have her best interest at heart.